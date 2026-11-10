ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Extends Model Code Restrictions To Retired Govt Officials Engaged By State Govts

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has extended the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) restrictions on retired government officials engaged by state governments.

The ECI, in an official comminique dated November 9, announced that MCC restrictions and prohibitions applicable to government employees shall similarly apply to retired government officials who are engaged or re-employed in various capacities by state governments.

The letter dated November 9 was addressed to Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the states going to polls next year.

"They shall not summon any election related officer of the constituency or district where elections have been announced for any official discussions/meetings or hold video conferences/meetings with any such officer," the ECI said.

"Any omission or commission of any act in contravention of the Commission's directions shall be viewed seriously," the comminique reads.