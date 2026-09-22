SC Flags 'Mechanical' SIR Notices In Delhi, Urges Safeguards; EC Considers Deadline Extension If Needed
When ECI advocate D S Naidu said no genuine voter will be deleted, Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, quipped, "So what happened in West Bengal?"
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday assured the Supreme Court that not a single genuine voter in Delhi would be deleted, while also observing that notices issued under the city’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise are being sent “almost mechanically”.
The Apex court urged the EC to build stronger safeguards and streamline procedures — suggesting the deployment of the 14,000 BLOs involved in the drive to actively help residents respond to notices and complete the revision process.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocate Prashant Bhushan and senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the petitioners — Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri — while senior advocate D S Naidu represented the ECI.
The bench was hearing a PIL, alleging the failure of the poll panel and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in adequately disclosing the names of voters who have been issued notices, and the specific reasons for issuing them. Earlier, the bench was informed that the ECI has issued notices to 33 lakh out of the 47 lakh people whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise in the national capital.
During the hearing, the bench was informed that ECI has recently issued a press note and clarified several issues that petitioners raised before the court. Naidu said as of now, October 29 was the deadline for filing claims and objections. He added that the ECI was open to an extension if the process was not completed, as Delhi is not an election-bound state.
'What Happened In West Bengal?'
Naidu assured the bench that not even a single genuine voter in Delhi would be deleted. However, Sibal quipped, "If that is the case, what happened in West Bengal?"
The bench observed, “We are suggesting that BLOs should simply assist the person… They should reach out…," observed the bench. “The notices are going to people almost mechanically. Just see if some additional safeguards are needed. The basis for identifying logical discrepancy also needs clarification."
Bhushan argued that the process was going on in a "shocking" manner, as over 33 lakh voters had been handed notices "on flimsy grounds". The bench was informed that notices were creating practical difficulties for voters, because these required them to produce any of 12 prescribed documents to address discrepancies.
Naidu clarified that the 12 documents prescribed to address discrepancies in the exercise were not exhaustive, that any convincing source voters have could be brought on record, and that his client is willing to address and redress every objection raised.
He vehemently opposed the petitioners’ submissions, saying they have not disclosed any specific instances, and went on to assure the bench that his client has increased the manpower to deal with the workload, and that reasons for objections had been assigned in the notices.
'Why Can't BLOs Help Voters Respond To EC Notices?'
The bench asked how many BLOs had been deployed to deal with the large number of notices. "You have sent about 30 lakh notices. How many BLOs are deployed?" asked the bench.
The bench was informed that around 14,000-15,000 BLOs and 1,200 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) had been deployed for the exercise.
The bench said these 14,000-15,000 BLOs can also assist the people to respond to the notices and complete the process. “For example, birth certificate of sibling was sufficient…,” observed the bench highlighting a particular case.
Bhushan argued why a person who had already submitted an enumeration form and produced proof of age and residence, should be required to furnish further material. The bench observed that the situation in the capital could be unique because of its large migrant population.
The bench suggested that BLOs could be made available at ward offices so that voters could approach them directly. “Delhi is much easier than West Bengal. Which is much more difficult terrain wise… In Bengal, notices were put up on ward offices. You could ask the BLO in the ward office… So they could go to the ward office and do their hearings there,” observed the bench.
On August 31, the EC published a draft electoral roll, in which 47 lakh voters were deleted from Delhi's list of 1.45 crore voters.
The PIL filed by Bhardwaj and Johri also sought disclosure of the criteria, definitions, algorithmic parameters and operational guidelines governing the classification of voters under the category of 'logical discrepancies'.
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