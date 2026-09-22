ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Flags 'Mechanical' SIR Notices In Delhi, Urges Safeguards; EC Considers Deadline Extension If Needed

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday assured the Supreme Court that not a single genuine voter in Delhi would be deleted, while also observing that notices issued under the city’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise are being sent “almost mechanically”.

The Apex court urged the EC to build stronger safeguards and streamline procedures — suggesting the deployment of the 14,000 BLOs involved in the drive to actively help residents respond to notices and complete the revision process.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocate Prashant Bhushan and senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the petitioners — Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri — while senior advocate D S Naidu represented the ECI.

The bench was hearing a PIL, alleging the failure of the poll panel and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in adequately disclosing the names of voters who have been issued notices, and the specific reasons for issuing them. Earlier, the bench was informed that the ECI has issued notices to 33 lakh out of the 47 lakh people whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls during the SIR exercise in the national capital.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that ECI has recently issued a press note and clarified several issues that petitioners raised before the court. Naidu said as of now, October 29 was the deadline for filing claims and objections. He added that the ECI was open to an extension if the process was not completed, as Delhi is not an election-bound state.

'What Happened In West Bengal?'

Naidu assured the bench that not even a single genuine voter in Delhi would be deleted. However, Sibal quipped, "If that is the case, what happened in West Bengal?"

The bench observed, “We are suggesting that BLOs should simply assist the person… They should reach out…," observed the bench. “The notices are going to people almost mechanically. Just see if some additional safeguards are needed. The basis for identifying logical discrepancy also needs clarification."

Bhushan argued that the process was going on in a "shocking" manner, as over 33 lakh voters had been handed notices "on flimsy grounds". The bench was informed that notices were creating practical difficulties for voters, because these required them to produce any of 12 prescribed documents to address discrepancies.

Naidu clarified that the 12 documents prescribed to address discrepancies in the exercise were not exhaustive, that any convincing source voters have could be brought on record, and that his client is willing to address and redress every objection raised.