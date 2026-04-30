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EC Asks Odisha CEO To Hear BJD's Allegation Of Issuing 2nd Ballot Paper In RS Polls

A view of the Nirvachan Sadan (Election Commission of India), in New Delhi ( File/ANI )

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India has directed Odisha's chief electoral officer to hear the grievances of the BJD, which has demanded action on the issuance of a second ballot paper to two BJP MLAs during the Rajya Sabha polls on March 16.

The poll panel's direction came in response to a plea submitted by BJD MP Sasmit Patra to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Election Commission of India's communication, signed by Under Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, underscores that the grievance of the BJD delegation should be heard on priority.

Reacting to the poll panel's directive, the opposition party, in a statement, said the BJD appreciates this swift and responsible action by the Election Commission, which reinforces confidence in democratic institutions.