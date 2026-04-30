EC Asks Odisha CEO To Hear BJD's Allegation Of Issuing 2nd Ballot Paper In RS Polls
The poll panel's direction came in response to a plea submitted by BJD MP Sasmit Patra to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
By PTI
Published : April 30, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India has directed Odisha's chief electoral officer to hear the grievances of the BJD, which has demanded action on the issuance of a second ballot paper to two BJP MLAs during the Rajya Sabha polls on March 16.
The poll panel's direction came in response to a plea submitted by BJD MP Sasmit Patra to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Election Commission of India's communication, signed by Under Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, underscores that the grievance of the BJD delegation should be heard on priority.
Reacting to the poll panel's directive, the opposition party, in a statement, said the BJD appreciates this swift and responsible action by the Election Commission, which reinforces confidence in democratic institutions.
Reiterating its commitment to ensuring transparency, fairness, and accountability in the electoral process, the BJD said its delegation will present all relevant facts and concerns before the Odisha chief electoral officer and seek appropriate clarification and action in the matter.
In his memorandum to the Election Commission, Patra had highlighted serious concerns pertaining to the issuance of a second ballot paper to two BJP MLAs -- Upasana Mohapatra and Purna Chandra Sethy -- during the Rajya Sabha polls on March 16. The BJD has raised questions about electoral procedures and the sanctity of the voting process in the event of issuing a second ballot paper after the first one was marked.
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