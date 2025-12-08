EC Asks National, Regional Parties To Submit Copy Of Their Latest Constitution Within A Month
ECI uploads the constitution of political parties on its website for people to know vital information about the parties.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday called upon all the national and regional recognised political parties to submit copy of their latest constitution, including all amendments, within a month.
Ashwani Kumar Mohal, secretary, ECI has written to the President/General Secretary/Chairperson of all national and state recognised political parties in this regard.
In its letter, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the senior official of the poll panel while referring to adherence to party constitution said, "I am directed to state that political parties are registered with the Election Commission under section 29A (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The sub section (5) thereof, provides that the application for registration under sub-section (1) shall be accompanied by a copy of the memorandum or rules and regulations of the association or body, by whatever name called, ...".
"Furthermore, in exercise of the powers conferred by the Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 29A (6) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Commission has prescribed guidelines and application format for registration of the political parties. These guidelines stipulates the documents/information that must accompany the application for registration of a political party," read the letter.
As the party constitution is an important document containing vital information regarding the objectives of the party and procedures it must follow for functioning in a democratic manner, this information is required to be disseminated to all party members for compliance by them and for the public at large for their knowledge, it said.
The letter further stated for overall strengthening of the electoral space, it is essential that all parties must adhere to the provisions contained in their party constitution.
For this purpose, ECI uploads constitution of such political parties on its website and can be assessed by anyone, with the link - http://www.eci.gov.in/constitution-of-political-party, it said.
Citing that each registered political party is also obliged to furnish to the office of ECI, any and all amendments carried out to their constitution, it said, "The amended constitution of any such registered party is also updated and uploaded on the website of the ECI for achieving the objective that the website of ECI contains the latest and the updated constitution of every such registered political party."
"It's requested that the copy of the latest party constitution, along with its all amendments up-to-date, should be furnished to the ECI, within 30 days, so as to upload the latest constitution on the website of the ECI," it added.
