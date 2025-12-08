ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Asks National, Regional Parties To Submit Copy Of Their Latest Constitution Within A Month

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday called upon all the national and regional recognised political parties to submit copy of their latest constitution, including all amendments, within a month.

Ashwani Kumar Mohal, secretary, ECI has written to the President/General Secretary/Chairperson of all national and state recognised political parties in this regard.

In its letter, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the senior official of the poll panel while referring to adherence to party constitution said, "I am directed to state that political parties are registered with the Election Commission under section 29A (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The sub section (5) thereof, provides that the application for registration under sub-section (1) shall be accompanied by a copy of the memorandum or rules and regulations of the association or body, by whatever name called, ...".

"Furthermore, in exercise of the powers conferred by the Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 29A (6) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Commission has prescribed guidelines and application format for registration of the political parties. These guidelines stipulates the documents/information that must accompany the application for registration of a political party," read the letter.

As the party constitution is an important document containing vital information regarding the objectives of the party and procedures it must follow for functioning in a democratic manner, this information is required to be disseminated to all party members for compliance by them and for the public at large for their knowledge, it said.