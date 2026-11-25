ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Asks CEOs Of 25 States, UTs To Cross-Check Voter Details With SIR Data Amid SSR

The poll panel issued this directive to the Chief Electoral Officer of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Karnataka and Meghalaya.



In its letter issued to the CEOs of the states and UTs, the ECI referred to its October 15, November 4 and 16 letters regarding the conduct of SSR of electoral rolls with January 1, 2027 as the qualifying date in these states and UTs.



"In order to identify and rectify any probable incorrect or erroneous entries in the particulars of electors (such as name, relation name or type, date of birth, mobile number, photograph) in the existing electoral rolls during the ongoing SSR, the existing electoral particulars of the concerned electors shall be compared with the corresponding information collected during the SIR. Wherever any mismatch is noticed, the same shall be flagged for verification and for taking necessary corrective action, " read the letter issued by the poll panel.



In respect of such flagged entries, the ECI said the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) shall visit the concerned electors during the ongoing SSR to verify their particulars and obtain duly filled-in and signed Form-8, wherever required.



According to the ECI, Form 8 is for correcting entries in the existing electoral roll, shifting residence, issue of replacement of EPIC and for marking as PwD elector in the voter list. The poll panel said the AERO/ERO shall examine and dispose of such applications in accordance with the prescribed procedure.



"Since this exercise involves updation of the demographic particulars of electors, all corrections shall be effected only through Form-8, duly signed by the concerned elector and subject to the prescribed verification and approval by the competent authority. No changes shall be made solely on the basis of automated identification," the ECI said.



This exercise shall be carried out through the relevant BLO/AERO/ERO modules in the ECINet, it said. The poll panel said this should be brought to the notice of all concerned for necessary action and strict compliance.