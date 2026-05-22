ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Announces Rajya Sabha Polls For 24 Seats On June 18

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced polls for 24 Rajya Sabha seats on June 18. In a statement, the EC said the elections for the Rajya Sabha seats will be held in 10 states where the incumbents are retiring on different dates beginning June 21 to July 19.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held in four seats each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand and one seat each in Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

As per the schedule released by the ECI, notifications for the elections will be issued on June 1. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 9, and candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations till June 11.

The last date for filing nominations is June 8. Polling for the elections will be conducted on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, while counting of votes will begin at 5 p.m. on the same day. The date by which the election shall be completed is June 20 (Saturday).

The poll panel said it has directed that only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper.