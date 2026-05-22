EC Announces Rajya Sabha Polls For 24 Seats On June 18
EC said elections for RS seats will be held in 10 states where incumbents are retiring on different dates beginning June 21 to July 19.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced polls for 24 Rajya Sabha seats on June 18. In a statement, the EC said the elections for the Rajya Sabha seats will be held in 10 states where the incumbents are retiring on different dates beginning June 21 to July 19.
The Rajya Sabha elections will be held in four seats each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand and one seat each in Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.
As per the schedule released by the ECI, notifications for the elections will be issued on June 1. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 9, and candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations till June 11.
The last date for filing nominations is June 8. Polling for the elections will be conducted on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, while counting of votes will begin at 5 p.m. on the same day. The date by which the election shall be completed is June 20 (Saturday).
The poll panel said it has directed that only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper.
No other pen shall be used for marking preferences, it said. The poll panel said adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure a free and fair election.
Among prominent leaders whose terms are ending are Digvijaya Singh from Madhya Pradesh, H.D. Deve Gowda and Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka. The election will also be held for the seat held by the late Shibu Soren from Jharkhand, which has remained vacant since August 4, 2025.
Other members retiring include Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla, Pilli Subhaschandra Bose, Rambhai Harjibhai Mokariya, George Kurian, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, Wanweiroy Kharlukhi, Neeraj Dangi, Rajendra Gehlot, Nabam Rebia, Iranna Kadadi, and K. Vanlalvena, among others.
Also Read: