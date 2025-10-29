ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Activates National Voter Helpline 36 State, District Helplines To Address Citizens' Queries

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday activated the National Voter Helpline and all 36 state and district-level helplines with an aim to address all queries and grievances of citizens.

The EC also launched the ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility, using which citizens can directly contact their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) through the feature available on the ECINET platform.

The latest development comes in the wake of the announcement of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the ECI in 12 States and Union Territories (UTs).

"The ECI has activated the National Voter Helpline with an aim to address all queries/grievances of citizens. The National Contact Centre (NCC) will serve as the central helpline for all States and UTs," the poll panel said.

The NCC operates daily from 8 am to 8 pm through toll-free number 1800-11-1950, it said, adding calls are handled by trained executives who assist citizens and other stakeholders with electoral services and queries.