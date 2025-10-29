EC Activates National Voter Helpline 36 State, District Helplines To Address Citizens' Queries
The latest development comes in the wake of the announcement of the second phase of SIR by ECI in 12 States and Union Territories (UTs).
Published : October 29, 2025 at 6:24 PM IST
New Delhi: New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday activated the National Voter Helpline and all 36 state and district-level helplines with an aim to address all queries and grievances of citizens.
The EC also launched the ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility, using which citizens can directly contact their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) through the feature available on the ECINET platform.
The latest development comes in the wake of the announcement of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the ECI in 12 States and Union Territories (UTs).
"The ECI has activated the National Voter Helpline with an aim to address all queries/grievances of citizens. The National Contact Centre (NCC) will serve as the central helpline for all States and UTs," the poll panel said.
The NCC operates daily from 8 am to 8 pm through toll-free number 1800-11-1950, it said, adding calls are handled by trained executives who assist citizens and other stakeholders with electoral services and queries.
The poll panel said it has issued instructions to each State/UT and District to set up its own State Contact Centre (SCC) and District Contact Centre (DCC), respectively, to ensure timely and localised responses.
These centres operate during office hours on all working days throughout the year, providing assistance in the regional languages of the State/UT. All complaints and queries are recorded and tracked through the National Grievance Service Portal (NGSP 2.0), it said.
The poll panel said it has directed all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), DEOs, EROs to regularly monitor the progress and ensure speedy disposal of the requests of the users within 48 hours.
"These facilities are in addition to the existing mechanisms for addressing election-related grievances. Citizens can also send email to complaints@eci.gov.in," it said.
The dedicated Voter Helpline Number – 1950 facilities for all election-related information, feedback, suggestions, and complaints for prompt and transparent resolution of their concerns.
Read more