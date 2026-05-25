ETV Bharat / bharat

DGCA Asks Airlines Make In-flight Announcements, Take Other Measures Amid Ebola Scare

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked airlines to implement various measures, including making in-flight announcements and mandatory filing of self-declaration forms from passengers originating or transiting through countries affected by Ebola.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for public health preparedness and response to Ebola disease. Airlines having (direct or indirect) connectivity with Uganda and Congo are required to make mandatory filing and collection of Self Declaration Forms prior to de-boarding of passengers.

Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Emirates, Air France, Etihad Airways, and Egyptair are among the 13 carriers in the list of entities carrying passengers from Congo mentioned by DGCA. The list of 17 airlines carrying passengers from Uganda referred to by the regulator includes Air India, IndiGo and KLM.

The airlines are also required to make an in-flight announcement that, in view of the current threat of Ebola disease, any traveller who has fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, rash, bleeding, should report immediately to the crew and at the immigration/medical unit on arrival.

In the in-flight announcements, the carriers should also mention "all travellers (passengers and crew), irrespective of nationality, will be required to fill a Self Declaration Form and hand it over at the immigration/designated counter", as per the DGCA advisory dated May 22.