Ebola Outbreak: India Asks Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Congo, Uganda And South Sudan
The advisory comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
Published : May 24, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
New Delhi: India on Sunday advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan in view of the Ebola outbreak.
It also asked Indians currently residing in or travelling to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities and maintain heightened precautions.
The advisory comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
"In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola Disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, the World Health Organization (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on 17 May 2026, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an official statement.
WHO Declares #Ebola Outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern; Africa CDC Declares Public Health Emergency of Continental Security— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 24, 2026
Government of India Advises Citizens to Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan…
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also designated the outbreak affecting the DRC and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.
According to the key advisory, the WHO's IHR Emergency Committee on May 22 issued temporary recommendations to strengthen disease surveillance at points of entry to "detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection" while discouraging travel to the affected regions.
Countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, have been assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission, the advisory said. "The Government of India advises all its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan," it said.
Indian citizens currently residing in or travelling to these countries have been urged to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities, maintain heightened hygiene precautions, avoid contact with symptomatic persons and seek immediate medical attention in case of fever or related symptoms.
Ebola is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo strain of the virus and is known for its high mortality rate. The advisory highlighted that no vaccines or specific treatments have yet been approved to prevent or treat Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo strain.
India has not reported any Ebola cases linked to the Bundibugyo strain so far, according to the advisory. The government said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the affected countries in line with the WHO recommendations.
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