ETV Bharat / bharat

Ebola Outbreak: India Asks Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Congo, Uganda And South Sudan

Francois Kasereka, a member of the Congo Scouts movement, speaks to people during a public sensitisation campaign amid the Ebola outbreak in Bunia, Congo, Saturday, May 23, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: India on Sunday advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan in view of the Ebola outbreak.

It also asked Indians currently residing in or travelling to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities and maintain heightened precautions.

The advisory comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

"In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola Disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, the World Health Organization (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on 17 May 2026, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an official statement.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also designated the outbreak affecting the DRC and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.