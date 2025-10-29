ETV Bharat / bharat

'Easy Pick': Indian Expat Reveals How He Won Rs 240 Crore Mega Lottery In UAE

Hyderabad: Call it sheer luck or his mother's blessings, Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian living in Abu Dhabi, has become an overnight millionaire after winning the UAE Lottery's biggest ever jackpot of AED 100 million, approximately Rs 240 crore in Indian currency, the annoucement of which was made recently.

Anilkumar, who has been in the UAE for the last one-and-a-half year, said he picked the lottery number based on his mother's birthday, and that eventually turned out to be the luckiest decision of his life.

The UAE Lottery, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), declared, "Anilkumar Bolla has made history as The UAE Lottery's first AED 100 Million Grand Prize Winner! A defining chapter, a life forever changed, and a reminder of what happens when you Dare To Imagine."

For the Indian expat, happiness knew no bounds when he got the confirmation. In a video, Anilkumar shared his joy saying, "I did not do any magic or something. I bought 12 tickets. I just chose the easy pick. And the last number's very special, it's my mom's birthday."

Anilkumar recalled the moment he found out he had won. "I was in shock. I was sitting on the sofa and couldn't believe it. I realised, yes, I wont it," he said.