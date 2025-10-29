'Easy Pick': Indian Expat Reveals How He Won Rs 240 Crore Mega Lottery In UAE
Twenty nine-year-old Indian expat Anilkumar Bolla has made history as the UAE Lottery's first AED 100 Million Grand Prize Winner.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 11:33 AM IST
Hyderabad: Call it sheer luck or his mother's blessings, Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian living in Abu Dhabi, has become an overnight millionaire after winning the UAE Lottery's biggest ever jackpot of AED 100 million, approximately Rs 240 crore in Indian currency, the annoucement of which was made recently.
Anilkumar, who has been in the UAE for the last one-and-a-half year, said he picked the lottery number based on his mother's birthday, and that eventually turned out to be the luckiest decision of his life.
The UAE Lottery, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), declared, "Anilkumar Bolla has made history as The UAE Lottery's first AED 100 Million Grand Prize Winner! A defining chapter, a life forever changed, and a reminder of what happens when you Dare To Imagine."
For the Indian expat, happiness knew no bounds when he got the confirmation. In a video, Anilkumar shared his joy saying, "I did not do any magic or something. I bought 12 tickets. I just chose the easy pick. And the last number's very special, it's my mom's birthday."
Anilkumar recalled the moment he found out he had won. "I was in shock. I was sitting on the sofa and couldn't believe it. I realised, yes, I wont it," he said.
From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything!— The UAE Lottery (@theuaelottery) October 27, 2025
Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day we’ll never forget. 🏆
For Anilkumar, Oct. 18 wasn’t just another day, it was the day that changed everything.
A life transformed, and a reminder… pic.twitter.com/uzCtR38eNE
On how he wishes to spend the money, Anilkumar said he has planned to invest it properly and use it as an opportunity to spend it in the right way and do something big. "I was just thinking how I need to invest this amount, and spend it in a right way. Now that I have money, I need to work on my thoughts... I want to do something big," he stated.
While he dreams of celebrating this win with a supercar and a stay at a seven-star resort, his biggest wish is to bring his family to the UAE and spend more time with them. "I just want to bring my family here and enjoy my life with them," he said, adding that he also plans to donate a part of his winnings to charity.
Calling the win a "very big opportunity", Anilkumar thanked the UAE Lottery and encouraged others not to lose hope. "I believe everything happens for a reason. Keep trying, I am sure one day, your luck will shine," he said.
Interestingly, Anilkumar's win comes just a month after another Indian, 30-year-old technician Sandeep Kumar Prasad from Uttar Pradesh, won AED 15 million (approx Rs 35 crore) in a separate Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw.
