ETV Bharat / bharat

SC On Banks’ Bias: Easy Loans For Big Corporates, Harsh Terms For Common Borrowers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court strongly criticized banks, including SBI, for their “casual” approach in granting massive loans to large entities while subjecting ordinary citizens seeking small personal loans to stringent conditions and tedious procedures.

Observing that such practices border on harassment, the court noted it cannot ignore the systemic bias against common borrowers.

A bench comprising justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan made this observation in an order passed on May 19. The apex court was hearing a plea by M/s Bhaskar International Private Limited against an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The bench said it cannot shut its eyes to the conduct of the respondent no. 1-SBI. The bench noted that in the present case, there was negligence on the part of SBI and its officials in granting/sanctioning a huge loan of Rs.8,09,00,000/- to petitioner no.1-company because the petitioners could not even start repaying and defaulted at the very first instance.

The bench tentatively said this is a clear indicator that SBI officials did not properly assess the capacity of the borrower(s)-petitioners to repay the loan.

“We indicate that it is coming to the notice of the court that the banks in general, including respondent no.1-SBI is casual in granting loans of huge amounts to bigger entities but at the same time, very demanding apropos small loans where ordinary people come for personal requirement(s), yet subjecting them to more stringent conditions and a tedious process, which may amount to, in certain cases, borderline harassment”, said the bench.

The bench said whilst recording its displeasure at such workings, it leaves it for a more fit case where specific orders may be called for against such practices of the banks in general, including respondent no.1-SBI.

“Lest we be misunderstood, be it noted that we are in no way suggesting easing of norms and requirements for loan facilities, which is best left to the Reserve Bank of India and the bank(s) concerned, but the procedure so adopted can certainly be made easier and fairer for loan-seekers/applicants and thereafter at the stage of recovery also,” said the bench.

The bench added that regarding concessions/incentives, the policy must be suitably framed or graded to give the maximum benefit to those at the lowest rung of the social/financial strata.

“We would request Mrs. Dave, learned senior counsel, to convey our opinion to the SBI at the appropriate level, through her good offices”, said the bench in its order.