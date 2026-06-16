Railways Rejects Claim After Rahul Gandhi Shares Video Of Youth 'Dying' In Overcrowded Train
The railway denied reports of a student's death after Rahul Gandhi shared a video on X, citing it to highlight the hardships faced by aspirants.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Patna: The East Central Railway (ECR) on Tuesday denied claims made about a video circulating on social media showing a youth allegedly dying in an overcrowded train, with reports saying he was travelling for a recruitment examination in Bihar.
The ECR, while commenting on the video shared on X by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, said that it received "no information from any source confirming such a death".
The ECR said the incident shown in the viral video did not occur at Patliputra Railway Station and cautioned against spreading unverified claims.
"The aforementioned incident is not from Patliputra Station. It should also be clearly stated that there is no information from any source related to the death of any individual. Please do not spread any such rumours or confusion," the railway zone said in its response.
उक्त घटना पाटलिपुत्र स्टेशन की नहीं है. यह भी स्पष्टतया बताना है कि किसी भी व्यक्ति की मृत्यु से संबंधित कोई भी सूचना किसी भी स्रोत से नहीं है. कृपया ऐसे किसी भी अफवाह / भ्रम को न फैलाएं. वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहे व्यक्ति की शारीरिक गतिविधियों एवं स्थिति के आधार पर प्रथम दृष्टया…— East Central Railway (@ECRlyHJP) June 16, 2026
It also stated that, based on the individual's physical condition visible in the video, the person may have been suffering from a "medical issue or fatigue-related illness".
The clarification came after Gandhi, while sharing the video, criticised the Central Government for the conditions students face while travelling for examinations.
The controversy follows reports that a candidate travelling to appear for the Bihar Police Recruitment Examination fell seriously ill in an overcrowded train amid a massive rush of aspirants travelling to examination centres.
What Leaders Shared On Social Media
"This video shook me to my core," Gandhi wrote, adding, "These are the helpless youth of that India, whose government squanders billions upon billions on its billionaire cronies, yet can't even provide its own students with a safe journey."
The Leader of the Opposition alleged that while governments arrange special trains during elections, students travelling to examination centres are left to deal with overcrowding, suffocation and inadequate facilities. He also promised to raise the issue and seek justice for students.
Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth had also shared the video, claiming that a student lost his life due to extreme overcrowding, heat and suffocation while travelling for an examination. He questioned the practice of assigning examination centres hundreds of kilometres from candidates' homes without ensuring adequate transportation.
A student lost his life on a train in Patna due to extreme overcrowding, unbearable heat, and suffocation while travelling to appear for an examination.— Vijay Vasanth (@iamvijayvasanth) June 16, 2026
This raises serious questions about governance. Examination centres are being allotted 300–400 km away from candidates’ homes,…
Videos circulating on social media showed fellow passengers attempting to assist the individual after he became unwell inside the packed coach. The incident came amid chaotic scenes at Patna Junction and other railway stations in Bihar, where thousands of candidates travelling for the recruitment examination struggled to board crowded trains.
Several aspirants complained of delays, cancellations and insufficient transport arrangements, while others called for additional special trains during major examinations.
Special Trains Police Recruitment Examination
As videos of overcrowded trains circulate, the East Central Railways said it will operate multiple special exam trains on Tuesday and Wednesday to facilitate candidates appearing in the Police Recruitment Examination.
The initiative, it said, has been taken to ensure smooth and convenient travel for aspirants reaching their examination centres across Bihar and nearby regions. The railway authorities have also urged candidates to make the most of these special train services and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.
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