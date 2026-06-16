ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Rejects Claim After Rahul Gandhi Shares Video Of Youth 'Dying' In Overcrowded Train

Patna: The East Central Railway (ECR) on Tuesday denied claims made about a video circulating on social media showing a youth allegedly dying in an overcrowded train, with reports saying he was travelling for a recruitment examination in Bihar.

The ECR, while commenting on the video shared on X by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, said that it received "no information from any source confirming such a death".

The ECR said the incident shown in the viral video did not occur at Patliputra Railway Station and cautioned against spreading unverified claims.

"The aforementioned incident is not from Patliputra Station. It should also be clearly stated that there is no information from any source related to the death of any individual. Please do not spread any such rumours or confusion," the railway zone said in its response.

It also stated that, based on the individual's physical condition visible in the video, the person may have been suffering from a "medical issue or fatigue-related illness".

The clarification came after Gandhi, while sharing the video, criticised the Central Government for the conditions students face while travelling for examinations.

The controversy follows reports that a candidate travelling to appear for the Bihar Police Recruitment Examination fell seriously ill in an overcrowded train amid a massive rush of aspirants travelling to examination centres.