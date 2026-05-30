ETV Bharat / bharat

Unclean Spots On Railway Premises? Eastern Railway Promises Immediate Action If You Post A Photograph

New Delhi: The Eastern Railway has come up with an initiative to transform passenger experience by making cleanliness a real-time facility.

Under this initiative, if a passenger spots an unclean area anywhere within the railway station premises, he or she can capture a clear photo and share it with Eastern Railway.

Passengers can tag the relevant division--Sealdah, Howrah, Malda or Asansol--and post the image on the official social media X handles using the campaign hashtag #ERChallenge.

Reports can also be submitted through the official Facebook accounts or via RailMadad.

Once the report is received, the information is immediately routed to the concerned team, triggering a rapid-response mechanism aimed at restoring cleanliness without delay.

The new 'Spot It, Report It, We're On It' initiative demonstrates how technology, citizen participation and responsive service can work together to enhance the travel experience, says officials.