Unclean Spots On Railway Premises? Eastern Railway Promises Immediate Action If You Post A Photograph
According to railway officials, every report received under the initiative carries a promise that the concerned team will respond within 30 minutes.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Eastern Railway has come up with an initiative to transform passenger experience by making cleanliness a real-time facility.
Under this initiative, if a passenger spots an unclean area anywhere within the railway station premises, he or she can capture a clear photo and share it with Eastern Railway.
Passengers can tag the relevant division--Sealdah, Howrah, Malda or Asansol--and post the image on the official social media X handles using the campaign hashtag #ERChallenge.
Spot it, report it, we are on it! ⚡ See how Eastern Railway divisions rapidly resolve real-time cleanliness issues flagged on RailMadad and social media. Thank you for helping us maintain top travel standards! 🚄👏#ERChallenge #EasternRailway #SwachhataAwarenessCampaignPhase2 pic.twitter.com/zwjmj7f7ld— Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) May 29, 2026
Reports can also be submitted through the official Facebook accounts or via RailMadad.
Once the report is received, the information is immediately routed to the concerned team, triggering a rapid-response mechanism aimed at restoring cleanliness without delay.
The new 'Spot It, Report It, We're On It' initiative demonstrates how technology, citizen participation and responsive service can work together to enhance the travel experience, says officials.
According to railway officials, every report received under the initiative carries a promise that the concerned team will respond within 30 minutes.
By combining citizen participation, social media engagement, and a time-bound response system, the campaign transforms a simple photograph into a catalyst for immediate action, the officials added.
General Manager of Eastern Railway, Milind Deouskar, said the vision behind the initiative is to make cleanliness a real-time reality rather than an occasional goal.
The railway is leveraging technology alongside a committed workforce to ensure that railway stations, often regarded as a 'second home' by millions of travellers, remain clean, welcoming, and comfortable for everyone, he added.
"Backed by 24X7 vigilance and a rapid-response system, the mission seeks to demonstrate that maintaining spotless station premises is not an impossible aspiration but an achievable reality. By combining technology, teamwork and passenger participation, Eastern Railway aims to set a new benchmark in public service and station cleanliness," Deouskar said.
Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway, Shibram Majhi, emphasised the emotional core of this initiative, noting that the railway is striving to provide a healthy, hygienic station environment for every passenger.
However, he stressed that this dream can only be fully realised with the help of the public.
According to the Railway Rules, anyone found littering or spitting can be fined up to Rs 500.
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