ECL Operationalises Two Closed Mines Under Revenue Sharing Model

Kolkata: Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday virtually inaugurated the operationalisation of Eastern Coalfields Ltd’s two closed mining projects under the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) revenue sharing model, marking a strategic shift aimed at reviving and consolidating its loss-making assets.

The Gopinathpur open cast and Chinakuri underground mining projects are among ECL’s key initiatives to enhance production efficiency and attract private participation in coal mining operations.

The Gopinathpur open cast in Mugma area of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad and the Chinakuri underground mine at Sodepur area in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman are the first two closed projects which had been offered the revenue sharing model by the ECL, its Chairman and MD Satish Jha said.