ETV Bharat / bharat

Celebrating Hope And Renewal: Prez Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings On Easter

Children dressed as angels participate in an Easter procession organised by the Christian community, in Moradabad on Sunday ( IANS )

PM Modi, in his Easter greetings, wished for peace, joy, and unity, urging that the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire kindness and strengthen social togetherness. In a post on X, he wrote, "Greetings on Easter. This sacred day celebrates hope and renewal. May it bring peace, joy and brightness to everyone's lives."

"On this day, let us renew our resolve to promote harmony, peace, and brotherhood, and strive collectively for a better future," she added.

In a post on X, Murmu said the sacred occasion commemorating the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ encourages us to embrace the values of truth, love, compassion, sacrifice, and forgiveness. "

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on Easter, saying the day "celebrates hope and renewal."

"May the teachings of Jesus Christ inspire all to be kind and strengthen the spirit of togetherness in society," he added.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings to the people, wishing for "happiness, harmony and prosperity". In an X post, Gandhi wrote, "Greetings to you and your loved ones on Easter. May this special occasion fill your lives with happiness, harmony, and prosperity."

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings on the occassion on Easter. In a post on X, he said, "Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Easter! The resurrection of Jesus Christ is a timeless reminder that truth always prevails over falsehood, hope rises above despair, and goodness conquers evil."

"May this Easter inspire compassion, strengthen bonds of fraternity, and usher in a brighter, more hopeful tomorrow," he added.

Easter, one of the most significant festivals in Christianity, is being celebrated across the country and in different parts of the world with joy and devotion. Churches are holding special Masses and prayer services to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who was crucified and rose again on the third day.

Christians observe a 40-day Lenten period in preparation for Easter each year. This year, Lent began on February 18 with Ash Wednesday. During this period, devotees engaged in various spiritual practices such as fasting, Lenten walks, special meditations, pilgrimages, and participation in the Way of the Cross, reflecting on the sufferings and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

The final week of Lent is observed as Holy Week and holds special significance among the faithful. It began with Palm Sunday last week, followed by Maundy Thursday on April 2 and Good Friday on April 3, during which the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was commemorated. Good Friday is followed by Easter, which marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ and is considered the most important festival in Christianity.