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East Delhi Cafe Worker Raped By Colleagues; Woman Among 3 Held

Representational image. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Three people, including a woman, have been arrested after a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was gang raped by two men at a cafe in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, police sources said.

Three other accused are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them, said the sources. The victim, who, along with the six accused, works at a cafe located in a mall in the Karkardooma area, alleged that the incident took place when she and her colleagues gathered at the establishment for a party on Monday night.

The cafe had shut for the day around 11.30 pm. However, one of the group members allegedly had the keys to the premises and reopened it, following which they organised a party inside, a police source said. The group reportedly consumed alcohol and stayed at the cafe for several hours before leaving around 3.30 am.