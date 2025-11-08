‘Ease Of Doing Business And Ease Of Living, Only Possible When Ease Of Justice Is Ensured’: PM
The PM inaugurated the National Conference on “Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms” at the Supreme Court of India.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 8, 2025 at 9:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ease of doing business and ease of living are truly possible only when ease of justice is also ensured, and emphasized that when justice is accessible to all, delivered in a timely manner, and reaches every individual regardless of their social or financial background, that is when it truly becomes the foundation of social justice. The PM said that when people comprehend the law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and reduces litigation.
The PM inaugurated the National Conference on “Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms” at the Supreme Court of India. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM said, “When justice is accessible to all, delivered in a timely manner, and reaches every individual regardless of their social or financial background—that is when it truly becomes the foundation of social justice”. He emphasized that legal aid plays a crucial role in ensuring such accessibility.
He noted that under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System initiated by the government of India, nearly 8 lakh criminal cases have been resolved in just three years. These efforts, he remarked, have ensured ease of justice for the poor, the oppressed, the deprived, and the marginalized across the country.
Underlining that over the past 11 years, the government has consistently focused on enhancing ease of doing business and ease of living, PM highlighted that more than 40,000 unnecessary compliances for businesses have been removed.
“Ease of doing business and ease of living are truly possible only when ease of justice is also ensured. In recent years, several steps have been taken to enhance ease of justice and going forward, we will accelerate efforts in this direction”, said the PM.
Stressing that technology is undoubtedly a disruptive force, but when it carries a pro-people focus, he said it becomes a powerful tool for democratisation.
He highlighted how UPI has revolutionised digital payments, enabling even the smallest vendors to become part of the digital economy.
He noted that villages have been connected with lakhs of kilometres of optical fibre, and just a few weeks ago, nearly one lakh mobile towers were launched simultaneously in rural areas.
He remarked that technology is now serving as a medium for inclusion and empowerment.
The PM cited the e-courts project as a remarkable example of how technology can modernise and humanise judicial processes. From e-filing to electronic summons services, from virtual hearings to video conferencing, he said technology has simplified everything and made access to justice easier. He informed that the budget for the third phase of the e-courts project has been increased to over ₹7,000 crore, reflecting the government’s strong commitment to this initiative.
Emphasising the importance of legal awareness, the PM stated that a poor individual cannot access justice until they are aware of their rights, understand the law, and overcome fear of the system’s complexity. He affirmed that enhancing legal awareness among vulnerable groups, women, and the elderly is a priority.
He said that when people comprehend the law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and reduces litigation. He stressed the need for judgments and legal documents to be made available in local languages. The PM commended the Supreme Court’s initiative to translate over 80,000 judgments into 18 Indian languages. He expressed full confidence that this effort will continue at the High Courts and district courts as well.
The Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai, Union Minister, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Supreme Court judges were present at the event.
CJI Recalls His Experience In Ethnic-Violence Hit Manipur
The CJI said, “One incident has been permanently imprinted in my mind. When I was executive chairman of NALSA, a couple of months ago, I along with my colleagues visited a relief camp in Churachandpur in the state of Manipur to distribute relief material, an elderly woman came forward and met me with folded hands and tears in her eyes, and said, “Bane Raho, Bhai” (meaning: live long, brother)”.
The CJI said to him that moment was a reminder that the true reward of the legal services movement does not lie in statistics or annual reports, and it lies in the quiet gratitude and renewed faith of citizens who once felt invisible.
“The real measure of our success is not in numbers but in the trust of the common person, in the belief that someone, somewhere, is willing to stand by them. And that is why our work must always be guided by the spirit that we are changing lives. Even your presence for a single day, your visit to a village or a jail, your conversation with a person in distress, can be life-changing for someone who has never had anyone come for them before”, he said.
“I find myself reflecting on what Mahatma Gandhi described as his moral compass: his talisman. He said that whenever we are in doubt, we must recall the face of the poorest and the weakest person we have seen, and ask ourselves if the step we contemplate will be of any use to them”, said the CJI.
"He said to me, this idea finds its truest expression in the movement for legal aid and the work of our legal services institutions. “This movement is, in many ways, Gandhi Ji’s talisman in action. It reminds us that justice is not a privilege of the few but a right of every citizen, and that our role, as judges, lawyers, and officers of the court, is to ensure that the light of justice reaches even the last person standing at the margins of society”, said the CJI.