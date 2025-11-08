ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Ease Of Doing Business And Ease Of Living, Only Possible When Ease Of Justice Is Ensured’: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India Bhushan R. Gavai at the National Conference on “Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms” at the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Saturday, November 8. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ease of doing business and ease of living are truly possible only when ease of justice is also ensured, and emphasized that when justice is accessible to all, delivered in a timely manner, and reaches every individual regardless of their social or financial background, that is when it truly becomes the foundation of social justice. The PM said that when people comprehend the law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and reduces litigation.

The PM inaugurated the National Conference on “Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms” at the Supreme Court of India. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM said, “When justice is accessible to all, delivered in a timely manner, and reaches every individual regardless of their social or financial background—that is when it truly becomes the foundation of social justice”. He emphasized that legal aid plays a crucial role in ensuring such accessibility.

He noted that under the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System initiated by the government of India, nearly 8 lakh criminal cases have been resolved in just three years. These efforts, he remarked, have ensured ease of justice for the poor, the oppressed, the deprived, and the marginalized across the country.

Underlining that over the past 11 years, the government has consistently focused on enhancing ease of doing business and ease of living, PM highlighted that more than 40,000 unnecessary compliances for businesses have been removed.

“Ease of doing business and ease of living are truly possible only when ease of justice is also ensured. In recent years, several steps have been taken to enhance ease of justice and going forward, we will accelerate efforts in this direction”, said the PM.

Stressing that technology is undoubtedly a disruptive force, but when it carries a pro-people focus, he said it becomes a powerful tool for democratisation.

He highlighted how UPI has revolutionised digital payments, enabling even the smallest vendors to become part of the digital economy.

He noted that villages have been connected with lakhs of kilometres of optical fibre, and just a few weeks ago, nearly one lakh mobile towers were launched simultaneously in rural areas.

He remarked that technology is now serving as a medium for inclusion and empowerment.

The PM cited the e-courts project as a remarkable example of how technology can modernise and humanise judicial processes. From e-filing to electronic summons services, from virtual hearings to video conferencing, he said technology has simplified everything and made access to justice easier. He informed that the budget for the third phase of the e-courts project has been increased to over ₹7,000 crore, reflecting the government’s strong commitment to this initiative.