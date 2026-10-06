ETV Bharat / bharat

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Uttarakhand, Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

Dehradun: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Chamoli in Uttarakhand on Tuesday night and its tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

The National Centre For Seismology in a post on X said, " EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/10/2026 22:23:13 IST, Lat: 30.103 N, Long: 79.561 E, Depth: 13 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand (sic)."

Strong earthquake shocks were felt late at night across several districts, including Pauri, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli. People rushed out of their homes as soon as the tremors struck.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, at a depth of 13 kilometres below the surface. Though there are no reports of loss of life or property so far, terrified people screamed and fled their homes the moment the ground shook. Tremors were also felt as far away as Shimla, Kurukshetra, Noida, Chandigarh, and New Delhi.

The Himalayan state is highly vulnerable to earthquakes. Tremors are frequently felt here. In terms of seismic zoning, Uttarakhand has been placed in Zone 6.

Earlier, Uttarakhand was categorised under Zones 4 and 5 based on seismic sensitivity. However, in 2025, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) released a new map assessing seismic vulnerability across the country, reclassifying Uttarakhand from Zones 4 and 5 to Zone 6.