Himachal Pradesh Jolted By Earthquake Of 5.0 Magnitude
The tremor lasted for two to three seconds at 10.04 PM and measured 5.0 the Richter Scale.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 11:05 PM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh was jolted by an earthquake on Friday night. Strong tremors were experienced across several areas of the state around 10 PM on Friday, sparking panic.
Frightened residents rushed out of their homes. People in various regions, including Dharamshala, Shimla, and Chamba, felt the tremors. The National Center for Seismology reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, at 10:04 PM. Tremors were also felt in the surrounding areas as a result. So far, there is no report of any loss of lives or damage to any properties.
It is worth noting that Himachal Pradesh falls within the highest-risk zones for earthquakes.
The country has been divided into five seismic zones based on earthquake risk - Zone-1 represents the lowest risk, while Zone-5 represents the highest.
Several areas of Himachal Pradesh—including the Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kangra districts—fall under Zone-5. Additionally, parts of the Shimla district are also highly vulnerable. Meanwhile, districts such as Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Una fall under the Zone-4 category.
A resident of Dharamshala told news agency ANI, "It was a terryfying experience. We were absolutely petrified. Everyone rushed outside immediately. It felt as though the building was about to collapse. It was an intense tremor, the most powerful one I have ever experienced in my life."