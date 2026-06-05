ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Pradesh Jolted By Earthquake Of 5.0 Magnitude

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh was jolted by an earthquake on Friday night. Strong tremors were experienced across several areas of the state around 10 PM on Friday, sparking panic.

Frightened residents rushed out of their homes. People in various regions, including Dharamshala, Shimla, and Chamba, felt the tremors. The National Center for Seismology reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, at 10:04 PM. Tremors were also felt in the surrounding areas as a result. So far, there is no report of any loss of lives or damage to any properties.

It is worth noting that Himachal Pradesh falls within the highest-risk zones for earthquakes.