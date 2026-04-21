ETV Bharat / bharat

Earth Day: Call For Balancing Environmental Protection And Economic Progress In Himalayan States

New Delhi: A balanced approach to development is crucial in the mountain states of India, where environmental protection and economic progress go hand in hand. The Himalayas are at a critical juncture today, and pursuing development with environmental balance is the need of the hour. This was stated by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, on the eve of Earth Day, which falls on April 22.

The day is marked by discussions on maintaining ecological balance on the Earth and preventing natural disasters. People are made aware of landslides caused by unplanned tree felling and how to avoid economic and human losses. A White Paper on ‘The Future of the Himalayas: Rethinking Development and Resilience' was released at a function at the India International Centre, where Khandu was the chief guest.

Khandu stated, "The development of the Himalayan region must have an integrated framework that incorporates scientific assessment, responsible planning, sustainable infrastructure, community participation and strong policy coordination. Furthermore, all policymakers, developers and global stakeholders, including National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, must work together in a mission mode to ensure long-term sustainability in every developmental decision."

Referring to the White Paper, he stated that this report underscores the need to rethink the prevailing development model in the Himalayas at a time when the uncertainties of climate change, rapid infrastructure expansion and ecological fragility are emerging simultaneously.

The document states that there has been a 15% to 20% increase in extreme rainfall events in the Himalayan region since 1950. The White Paper has mentioned that these extreme rainfall events translate into an increasing risk of landslides and added pressure on the infrastructure. The document considers these problems not isolated but rather the result of a structural imbalance between development and the environment.

The White Paper has called for a fundamental shift in the approach to Himalayan development. It emphasises the shift from project-based development to holistic and systemic planning, implementing catchment-based strategies, incorporating scientific data into policymaking and developing infrastructure appropriate to the geographical conditions.