Early Warning System Installed At Vasundhra Lake In Chamoli
The initiative is aimed at addressing the threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs)
Published : October 14, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
Dehradun: In a major intervention aimed at disaster management, a team of scientists has successfully installed an early warning system at Vasundhara Lake in Chamoli located at an altitude at 16,000 feet above the sea level. The team from Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) at Roorkee has installed the system at an estimated cost of Rs 61 lakh which would have otherwise cost around Rs 8 crore. The data from the sensors installed will be used to monitor changes in the lake, weather and land.
The initiative is aimed at addressing the threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). The scientists had to navigate difficult mountainous terrain and challenging weather to transport and install the equipment at the lake.
CBRI Director Prof. Pradeep Kumar said, "This is India's first indigenous GLOF monitoring and early warning station developed by the CBRI. A team of 15 scientists and technical experts returned after completing the mission in around 15 days. The team was led by GP Kanungo."
The returning team stated that populations living below glacial lakes in the Himalayan region have long been threatened. The flash floods in Nepal have demonstrated the devastating damage that can result if information is not received in time. The technology developed in Uttarakhand is crucial as it can help monitor changes in and around lakes and detect potential danger signals in a timely manner.
Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman explained, "About a year ago, private companies quoted a cost of approximately Rs 8 crore to install such a system. Maintenance was also estimated to cost over Rs 1 crore. The state government commissioned the work through the CBRI at a cost of around Rs 61 lakh."
Suman said this cost is less than 10% of the estimates provided by private companies. He said that 300 to 400 such sensors may be needed at sensitive locations across the country. He said that large-scale deployment and commercial production sensors developed under this technology is likely to further reduce the cost.
The CBRI Director disclosed that the system installed at Vasundhara Lake will be tested as a pilot project. "The data generated will be studied over the next six to eight months and technical deficiencies will be addressed. Following this, there are plans to install the system at some other locations. Further work will be done towards commercializing the technology and transferring it to other organisations," said Prof. Pradeep.
He explained that a similar system was previously installed at Dhundi station in Manali in Himachal Pradesh where data was studied for around a year. Based on the dashboard developed there and the experience gained, this technology has been implemented at Vasundhara Lake.
Meanwhile, Kanungo elaborated, "The system installed at Vasundhara Lake is designed to detect various activities around the lake. The team had to walk approximately 16 km from the Ghoting base camp of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP's) to reach the site. The equipment was installed on a 20-foot-high moraine (a mass of rock and soil deposited by glaciers) to ensure the tower's safety and stability. A steel foundation and a special mechanical design were used for the purpose."
He explained that the monitoring system has been developed in four phases. The first phase involved installing accelerometers and tiltmeters in the catchment area behind the lake to detect vibrations and tilting caused by avalanches, debris or landslides. The second phase involved installing an underwater sensor and a floating sensor to measure changes in the lake's water level.
The third phase will ensure monitoring of the lake's natural dam and the moraine embankment to identify any movement or changes. The fourth phase will monitor flow-related activity in the discharge channel leading out of the dam.
He said that data from these four phases will be collated to help scientists assess any potential hazards. Additionally, data on weather, snow depth and temperature will also be collected through the system.
Since inaccessible Himalayan regions like Vasundhara Lake lack mobile network access, transmitting data from the installed sensors poses a significant challenge.
Kanungo explained that iridium satellite communication technology is being used to address this issue. This allows the data from the sensors to be transmitted to relevant dashboards and disaster management centres. Under normal circumstances, the system will transmit data every two hours, while in case of an emergency there is a provision for instant data transmission.
Scientist Chandrabhan Patel, who is associated with the project, said "At such high altitudes, temperatures drop below freezing point and there's no sunlight for days causing rapid battery discharge. Efforts have been made to minimize the system's power consumption. The sensors will remain in sleep mode during normal times and will activate and use power when needed. The battery pack comprises multiple NMC lithium-ion batteries. A battery management system (BMS) has also been used to prevent battery damage due to low-temperature charging.”
Another scientist, Kantilal Solanki, disclosed that the battery and cabinet have been insulated to reduce the effects of temperature. The system has a backup capacity of approximately 10 days.
The system was transported to the site with the help of five modules, each weighing approximately 15 kg that were transported with the help of porters. These modules were assembled on site.
The project aims to monitor the lake and also strengthen preparedness for the safety of people living downstream in case of a potential threat. Suman stated that potential flood-prone areas, including roads, camps, settlements and Army and ITBP bases downstream have been mapped. He said the system can help identify areas likely to be affected in an emergency and also plan relief and rescue operations.
He added that if the results of the pilot project are satisfactory, this system will be installed at other sensitive glacial lakes in the state.