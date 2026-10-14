ETV Bharat / bharat

Early Warning System Installed At Vasundhra Lake In Chamoli

Dehradun: In a major intervention aimed at disaster management, a team of scientists has successfully installed an early warning system at Vasundhara Lake in Chamoli located at an altitude at 16,000 feet above the sea level. The team from Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) at Roorkee has installed the system at an estimated cost of Rs 61 lakh which would have otherwise cost around Rs 8 crore. The data from the sensors installed will be used to monitor changes in the lake, weather and land.

The initiative is aimed at addressing the threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). The scientists had to navigate difficult mountainous terrain and challenging weather to transport and install the equipment at the lake.

CBRI Director Prof. Pradeep Kumar said, "This is India's first indigenous GLOF monitoring and early warning station developed by the CBRI. A team of 15 scientists and technical experts returned after completing the mission in around 15 days. The team was led by GP Kanungo."

The returning team stated that populations living below glacial lakes in the Himalayan region have long been threatened. The flash floods in Nepal have demonstrated the devastating damage that can result if information is not received in time. The technology developed in Uttarakhand is crucial as it can help monitor changes in and around lakes and detect potential danger signals in a timely manner.

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman explained, "About a year ago, private companies quoted a cost of approximately Rs 8 crore to install such a system. Maintenance was also estimated to cost over Rs 1 crore. The state government commissioned the work through the CBRI at a cost of around Rs 61 lakh."

Suman said this cost is less than 10% of the estimates provided by private companies. He said that 300 to 400 such sensors may be needed at sensitive locations across the country. He said that large-scale deployment and commercial production sensors developed under this technology is likely to further reduce the cost.

The CBRI Director disclosed that the system installed at Vasundhara Lake will be tested as a pilot project. "The data generated will be studied over the next six to eight months and technical deficiencies will be addressed. Following this, there are plans to install the system at some other locations. Further work will be done towards commercializing the technology and transferring it to other organisations," said Prof. Pradeep.

He explained that a similar system was previously installed at Dhundi station in Manali in Himachal Pradesh where data was studied for around a year. Based on the dashboard developed there and the experience gained, this technology has been implemented at Vasundhara Lake.

Meanwhile, Kanungo elaborated, "The system installed at Vasundhara Lake is designed to detect various activities around the lake. The team had to walk approximately 16 km from the Ghoting base camp of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP's) to reach the site. The equipment was installed on a 20-foot-high moraine (a mass of rock and soil deposited by glaciers) to ensure the tower's safety and stability. A steel foundation and a special mechanical design were used for the purpose."

He explained that the monitoring system has been developed in four phases. The first phase involved installing accelerometers and tiltmeters in the catchment area behind the lake to detect vibrations and tilting caused by avalanches, debris or landslides. The second phase involved installing an underwater sensor and a floating sensor to measure changes in the lake's water level.