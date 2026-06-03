ETV Bharat / bharat

Early Onset Doesn't Guarantee Good Rains: Experts Decode Monsoon 2026

Tourists carrying umbrellas stroll through the Ridge amid cloudy skies and light showers as the pleasant weather brings relief from the scorching heat in the plains in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, May 23, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: This year, the southwest monsoon made an early advance over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However, an early onset does not necessarily translate into above-normal seasonal rainfall. Scientists say that changing monsoon patterns are increasingly being influenced by interactions between monsoon weather systems and western disturbances, which originate in the Mediterranean region and affect weather conditions across India.

A good monsoon has traditionally been associated with prosperity and economic well-being, while a weak monsoon often brings distress. However, the character of the monsoon is changing. Instead of steady rainfall spread over several weeks, long dry spells are becoming more common, punctuated by short periods of intense rainfall. As a result, drought-like conditions and flooding can occur in the same season. These changes are posing challenges for agriculture, water-resource management and disaster preparedness.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recently revised the normal dates for the onset and withdrawal of the southwest monsoon across different parts of the country.

Weather experts say climate change is an important factor behind shifts in monsoon circulation and rainfall patterns, although natural climate variability and ocean-atmosphere interactions also play a role

Why it matters

Even small shifts in the timing and distribution of monsoon rainfall can affect millions of farmers. In a changing climate, accurate monsoon forecasts are crucial for crop planning, water management, urban infrastructure, and preparedness for extreme weather events. Better seasonal forecasts can support preparedness for floods, droughts, heatwaves, and water shortages. It also helps people understand changing weather patterns more accurately.

According to Environmentalist Rajesh Paul, climate change is believed to be one contributing factor, although natural variability also plays a role. Rising temperatures in the atmosphere and oceans can influence monsoon circulation, moisture transport, and rainfall patterns. Scientists are increasingly observing changes in monsoon behaviour that are consistent with a warming climate, including more frequent extreme rainfall events and changing seasonal characteristics.