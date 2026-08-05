ETV Bharat / bharat

Early Onam Gift: Ramoji Group, Kerala Vision Join Hands To Launch Film City Tour Packages For Keralites

Thiruvananthapuram: In what could be an early Onam gift for Keralites, the Ramoji Group has partnered with Kerala Vision, the state's largest cable network provider, to launch exclusive tourism packages to the world-famous and iconic Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The specially curated packages are expected to make visits to the world's largest integrated film studio complex easier and more attractive for travellers from Kerala.

The initiative will be implemented through the 'Yes to Go – Kerala Vision Tourism Club', which has been launched across all 14 districts of Kerala and has already enrolled over 5,000 members.

​The partnership was formalised with the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between representatives of Ramoji Film City and the Kerala Vision Tourism Club during the club's inauguration here on Wednesday.