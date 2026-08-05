Early Onam Gift: Ramoji Group, Kerala Vision Join Hands To Launch Film City Tour Packages For Keralites
The initiative will be implemented through the 'Yes to Go – Kerala Vision Tourism Club', which has been launched across all 14 districts of Kerala
Published : August 5, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In what could be an early Onam gift for Keralites, the Ramoji Group has partnered with Kerala Vision, the state's largest cable network provider, to launch exclusive tourism packages to the world-famous and iconic Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The specially curated packages are expected to make visits to the world's largest integrated film studio complex easier and more attractive for travellers from Kerala.
The initiative will be implemented through the 'Yes to Go – Kerala Vision Tourism Club', which has been launched across all 14 districts of Kerala and has already enrolled over 5,000 members.
The partnership was formalised with the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between representatives of Ramoji Film City and the Kerala Vision Tourism Club during the club's inauguration here on Wednesday.
The event also witnessed the unveiling of the Ramoji Film City Exclusive Tourism Package.
Inaugurating the Tourism Club, Kerala's Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said Kerala's future growth lies in tourism and announced that the government would accord industry status to investments in the tourism sector. Stating that Kerala has immense potential to develop tourism in every region, the minister recalled that despite spending nearly three years in Hyderabad as the AICC secretary in charge of Telangana, he never had the opportunity to visit Ramoji Film City. "I hope to visit very soon," he added.
The function was presided over by COA president Praveen Mohan. Kerala Vision Tourism Ltd. managing director Jyothikumar V S, CIDCO president K Vijayakrishnan, and COA general secretary Suresh P B, among others, also addressed the gathering.
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