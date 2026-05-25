ETV Bharat / bharat

Early Findings Of Offshore Oil Exploration In Andamans Indicate Hydrocarbon Potential: Lt Guv

Sri Vijaya Puram: Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor D K Joshi on Monday said the offshore oil exploration in the archipelago has gained momentum after decades of inactivity, with early findings indicating promising hydrocarbon potential. In an interview with PTI, he said the recent exploratory drilling in the Andaman Basin has generated optimism.

"At the Sri Vijaya Puram-2 exploratory well, drilling by Oil India Limited (OIL) has indicated a gas find with around 87 per cent methane content, alongside another zone with a high probability of crude oil presence. Data validation and commercial viability assessments are currently underway," he said.

"The Andaman Basin has attracted strong interest ahead of upcoming auction rounds for oil blocks, with several global energy majors in discussions with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the OIL for potential joint ventures. These collaborations are expected to bring in not just investment, but also advanced technology and specialised equipment required for deep-sea exploration in the region," Joshi added.

Highlighting the untapped potential of the region, the lieutenant governor noted that despite accounting for nearly one-third of India's Exclusive Economic Zone and over a quarter of its coastline, offshore exploration had remained largely absent for the first six to seven decades after Independence, as surrounding waters were designated "no-go zones".

The issue was subsequently taken up with the Islands Development Agency, paving the way for exploration activities. Joshi said there is growing optimism about the basin's long-term potential, with some estimates likening it to large global discoveries, making it a "space to watch" in India's energy landscape.

In the hospitality sector, the lieutenant governor said the administration has awarded four major projects to firms under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

"The response from investors has been strong, and even greater interest is being shown for upcoming projects," he said.

Joshi said the administration is expanding helicopter services to further strengthen inter-island connectivity. Alongside augmenting the Pawan Hans fleet, expressions of interest have been floated for private operators to run licensed routes, drawing significant industry response, he said.