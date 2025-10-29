ETV Bharat / bharat

Early Conclusion Of India-EU FTA Can Make Big Difference: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during a meeting with delegation of European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, in New Delhi on Oct. 29, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: An early conclusion of the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union can make a "big difference" in terms of stabilising the global economy and strengthening democratic forces, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

He said this after meeting a high-powered trade delegation from the 27-nation bloc. The seven-member delegation is in India to push for finalisation of the long-awaited bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) between the two sides.

"Discussed how India & the European Union can maximize convergences and deepen cooperation. This can stabilize the global economy and strengthen democratic forces," Jaishankar said on X.

"The early conclusion of the India-EU FTA can make a big difference to these objectives," he said.

Jaishankar remarks came as the two sides looked to wrap up negotiations for the mega trade pact. In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed their commitment to finalise the trade deal by December.