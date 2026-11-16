Early Arctic Polar Vortex Disruption Raises Questions Over India’s Winter; Experts Flag Wheat, Water Risks
Experts said the November disruption does not indicate an exceptionally cold winter, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
New Delhi: An unusually early weakening of the Arctic Polar Vortex has raised concerns over possible changes in India’s winter weather, with experts warning that the development could influence atmospheric circulation, Western Disturbances and temperature patterns across north and northwest India.
However, they caution the November disruption does not necessarily indicate an exceptionally cold winter, with the possibility of sudden cold spells depending on how the disturbance evolves in the coming weeks.
The Arctic Polar Vortex, a circulation of strong westerly winds in the stratosphere that confines extremely cold air around the North Pole, reportedly weakened unusually early this year. On November 11, winds at around 30 km altitude near 60 degrees north briefly reversed direction before recovering, marking an unusually early atmospheric disturbance.
Mahesh Palawat, Vice President at Skymet Weather, told ETV Bharat that the early weakening could influence India’s winter indirectly if the disturbance propagates into the lower atmosphere and alters circulation patterns over Eurasia.
“Analyses show that winds near 30 km altitude at 60°N briefly reversed around 11 November before recovering. A sharp cold spell is possible this winter, particularly if cold northwesterly winds sweep across the plains after a long gap in western disturbances,” Palawat said.
However, he cautioned against drawing conclusions about the entire winter based on this single event, adding that the November disruption alone offers little basis to predict an unusually cold December-February or determine when a cold wave might occur.
Climate scientist and visiting faculty at TERI School of Advanced Studies SN Mishra also said that a weakening or southward shift of the westerly jet stream would largely determine whether cold air outbreaks influence north and northwest India.
“However, this does not necessarily mean severe cold waves over India. As of now, I do not see any clear indications of severe cold waves over northwest India, at least during early December,” Mishra said.
Environmental scientist Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain said India should prepare for greater temperature fluctuations rather than assume that the entire winter would be unusually cold. “My expectation is that we should watch for greater temperature fluctuations rather than assume that the entire winter will be unusually cold,” he said.
El Niño and Polar Vortex: An Unusual Atmospheric Combination
Experts said the interaction between El Niño and the Polar Vortex could add another layer of complexity to the winter season. El Niño, characterised by warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, can influence atmospheric circulation and the movement of large-scale waves that travel towards the stratosphere.
Palawat said El Niño can contribute to weakening the Polar Vortex by changing atmospheric waves that propagate upwards. “NOAA’s 12 November update put the Niño 3.4 sea-surface temperature anomaly at +2.5°C and gave a greater than 79 per cent chance of strong to very strong El Niño conditions through January-March 2027,” he said.
He added that although the two phenomena can interact, their combined influence does not automatically translate into colder conditions over India. Dr Husain said El Niño and the Polar Vortex are distinct climate phenomena connected through large-scale atmospheric circulation.
“The present El Niño conditions could therefore add another layer of complexity to the coming winter. Generally, El Niño tends to favour warmer and sometimes drier winter conditions over parts of India. However, a disturbed Polar Vortex could temporarily create conditions favourable for colder air outbreaks,” he said.
Geospatial and disaster management expert Rajesh Paul said the interaction would depend on several atmospheric factors, including the Quasi-Biennial Oscillation (QBO), stratospheric winds and the subtropical jet stream.
He added that the India Meteorological Department’s November outlook already indicates strong El Niño conditions and above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures across much of the country. The seasonal December-January outlook, expected towards the end of November, would provide a more reliable basis for assessing the winter.
Western Disturbances and Himalayan Snowfall Under Watch
One of the key concerns emerging from the Polar Vortex disruption is its possible influence on Western Disturbances, which are the primary weather systems responsible for winter rainfall across northwestern India and snowfall in the western Himalayas.
These extratropical weather systems originate around the Mediterranean and adjoining West Asian regions and travel eastwards with prevailing westerly winds. They bring snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.
Dr Husain said changes in large-scale atmospheric circulation could influence the movement, frequency and intensity of these weather systems by altering the position of the subtropical westerly jet stream.
“If the current disturbance changes the position of the subtropical westerly jet, it could influence the Western Disturbances reaching India. We could see more active weather systems in some periods and prolonged dry spells in others,” he said.
He also flagged concerns over rising temperatures in the Himalayan region, warning that warmer conditions could result in more rainfall and less snowfall, particularly at lower elevations.
“This matters because snowfall contributes to the seasonal snowpack, which supports river flows and water availability during the warmer months. Therefore, we should monitor not only the amount of winter precipitation but also how much falls as snow and how much as rain,” he added.
Palawat, however, emphasised that winter rainfall over the northwestern plains and snowfall in the western Himalayas would depend more directly on the tracks, strength and moisture supply of individual Western Disturbances.
Rajesh Paul said prolonged dry periods, fewer effective Western Disturbances and weak surface winds could create conditions for extended pollution episodes in Delhi-NCR. Conversely, active weather systems bringing rainfall and stronger winds could temporarily improve air quality.
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Stagnant Air Remains a Concern
With winter weather patterns also influencing atmospheric conditions closer to the surface, experts have flagged the possibility of prolonged pollution episodes if weak winds, limited rainfall and stagnant air persist. Palawat said the immediate concern for Delhi-NCR was stagnant atmospheric conditions rather than the Polar Vortex disruption itself.
“Even in a mild spell, weak winds, shallow mixing and little rain can allow pollution from local and regional emissions to build up. Stronger winds can disperse it, and rain can temporarily wash particles out of the air,” he said. Mishra, however, offered a slightly different perspective, pointing out that relatively warmer temperatures could sometimes help disperse pollutants by reducing the strength of temperature inversions and improving vertical mixing.
Dr Husain said winter pollution depended on a combination of emissions and meteorological conditions, particularly temperature inversions, wind speed and rainfall. “If the coming winter has prolonged dry periods, weak winds and limited rainfall, pollution could accumulate and remain over Delhi-NCR for several days,” he said.
He added that calm and stable winter conditions could worsen pollution even without exceptionally low temperatures. Rajesh Paul cautioned that meteorological conditions could aggravate pollution but were not responsible for the underlying emissions. “Vehicular emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, biomass burning and other sources must continue to be addressed,” he said.
Wheat Production Faces Greater Risk From Late-Winter Heat
Beyond the possibility of cold spells, experts identified agricultural risks, particularly for wheat, as a more pressing concern if India experiences warmer and drier conditions followed by sudden temperature fluctuations.
Palawat said warm and dry conditions during sowing could make crop establishment difficult in areas with low soil moisture. However, heat during the grain-filling stage poses a more direct threat to yields, particularly for late-sown crops, as it reduces the time available for kernels to develop.
“The 12 November reservoir figures put northern-region storage about 25% below normal. That raises concern where farmers depend on canal irrigation, with the local impact depending on reservoir releases, winter rainfall and access to groundwater,” he said.
Mishra also warned that warmer temperatures during sowing might not have a major impact initially, but unfavourable conditions during subsequent growth and grain filling could significantly affect wheat production. He cited the 2022 heatwave, when unusually high temperatures in March contributed to an approximately 5% reduction in India’s wheat production, following which the government restricted wheat exports.
“Any early heatwave during February-March could significantly reduce wheat yields,” Mishra said. Dr Husain said wheat was particularly sensitive to temperature fluctuations during its flowering and grain-filling stages, which generally occur between January and March, depending on the sowing date and variety.
“If February and March experience unusually high temperatures, the grain-filling period can become shorter, reducing grain weight and potentially affecting yields,” he said. He added that sudden cold spells and frost could also damage crops at vulnerable stages, although the impact would depend on their intensity and timing.
Paul said the combination of strong El Niño conditions and an unusually early Polar Vortex disruption could produce unusual atmospheric circulation patterns, making it important to monitor temperature fluctuations and winter precipitation.
Water Security and Winter Preparedness
Experts also highlighted the importance of monitoring reservoir storage, winter rainfall and Himalayan snowfall, particularly as lower-than-normal water availability could increase pressure on irrigation and groundwater resources. Dr Husain said inadequate winter precipitation could affect agricultural planning and water security, especially in regions dependent on seasonal snowpack and reservoir storage.
Mishra similarly said the combination of potentially inadequate winter rainfall and low reservoir levels could pose a greater threat to India’s wheat production and water security than the possibility of an exceptionally cold winter. He said the country needed to look at winter weather, crop management and water availability together rather than treating them as separate concerns.
Palawat also stressed that the impact on agriculture would vary depending on local reservoir releases, winter rainfall and access to groundwater. Concluding, Dr Husain said the early Polar Vortex disruption was an important atmospheric development, but its actual influence on India would depend on whether the disturbance propagated downwards and changed regional weather circulation.
“India may have to deal with a winter of greater weather variability, rather than simply a colder or warmer winter,” he said.
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