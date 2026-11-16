ETV Bharat / bharat

Early Arctic Polar Vortex Disruption Raises Questions Over India’s Winter; Experts Flag Wheat, Water Risks

New Delhi : An unusually early weakening of the Arctic Polar Vortex has raised concerns over possible changes in India’s winter weather, with experts warning that the development could influence atmospheric circulation, Western Disturbances and temperature patterns across north and northwest India.

However, they caution the November disruption does not necessarily indicate an exceptionally cold winter, with the possibility of sudden cold spells depending on how the disturbance evolves in the coming weeks.

The Arctic Polar Vortex, a circulation of strong westerly winds in the stratosphere that confines extremely cold air around the North Pole, reportedly weakened unusually early this year. On November 11, winds at around 30 km altitude near 60 degrees north briefly reversed direction before recovering, marking an unusually early atmospheric disturbance.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President at Skymet Weather, told ETV Bharat that the early weakening could influence India’s winter indirectly if the disturbance propagates into the lower atmosphere and alters circulation patterns over Eurasia.

A view of the Dhauladhar Range after fresh snowfall, as seen from Palampur in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh (IANS)

“Analyses show that winds near 30 km altitude at 60°N briefly reversed around 11 November before recovering. A sharp cold spell is possible this winter, particularly if cold northwesterly winds sweep across the plains after a long gap in western disturbances,” Palawat said.

However, he cautioned against drawing conclusions about the entire winter based on this single event, adding that the November disruption alone offers little basis to predict an unusually cold December-February or determine when a cold wave might occur.

Climate scientist and visiting faculty at TERI School of Advanced Studies SN Mishra also said that a weakening or southward shift of the westerly jet stream would largely determine whether cold air outbreaks influence north and northwest India.

“However, this does not necessarily mean severe cold waves over India. As of now, I do not see any clear indications of severe cold waves over northwest India, at least during early December,” Mishra said.

Environmental scientist Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain said India should prepare for greater temperature fluctuations rather than assume that the entire winter would be unusually cold. “My expectation is that we should watch for greater temperature fluctuations rather than assume that the entire winter will be unusually cold,” he said.

El Niño and Polar Vortex: An Unusual Atmospheric Combination

Experts said the interaction between El Niño and the Polar Vortex could add another layer of complexity to the winter season. El Niño, characterised by warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, can influence atmospheric circulation and the movement of large-scale waves that travel towards the stratosphere.

Palawat said El Niño can contribute to weakening the Polar Vortex by changing atmospheric waves that propagate upwards. “NOAA’s 12 November update put the Niño 3.4 sea-surface temperature anomaly at +2.5°C and gave a greater than 79 per cent chance of strong to very strong El Niño conditions through January-March 2027,” he said.

He added that although the two phenomena can interact, their combined influence does not automatically translate into colder conditions over India. Dr Husain said El Niño and the Polar Vortex are distinct climate phenomena connected through large-scale atmospheric circulation.

“The present El Niño conditions could therefore add another layer of complexity to the coming winter. Generally, El Niño tends to favour warmer and sometimes drier winter conditions over parts of India. However, a disturbed Polar Vortex could temporarily create conditions favourable for colder air outbreaks,” he said.

Geospatial and disaster management expert Rajesh Paul said the interaction would depend on several atmospheric factors, including the Quasi-Biennial Oscillation (QBO), stratospheric winds and the subtropical jet stream.

He added that the India Meteorological Department’s November outlook already indicates strong El Niño conditions and above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures across much of the country. The seasonal December-January outlook, expected towards the end of November, would provide a more reliable basis for assessing the winter.

Tourists revel in the fresh snowfall at Rohtang Pass as they enjoy the breathtaking views of snow-covered Himalayan peaks after the weather clears in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh (IANS)

Western Disturbances and Himalayan Snowfall Under Watch

One of the key concerns emerging from the Polar Vortex disruption is its possible influence on Western Disturbances, which are the primary weather systems responsible for winter rainfall across northwestern India and snowfall in the western Himalayas.

These extratropical weather systems originate around the Mediterranean and adjoining West Asian regions and travel eastwards with prevailing westerly winds. They bring snowfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Husain said changes in large-scale atmospheric circulation could influence the movement, frequency and intensity of these weather systems by altering the position of the subtropical westerly jet stream.

“If the current disturbance changes the position of the subtropical westerly jet, it could influence the Western Disturbances reaching India. We could see more active weather systems in some periods and prolonged dry spells in others,” he said.

He also flagged concerns over rising temperatures in the Himalayan region, warning that warmer conditions could result in more rainfall and less snowfall, particularly at lower elevations.