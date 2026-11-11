ETV Bharat / bharat

Website Of 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas To Be Launched In Delhi Today

New Delhi: The official website of the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) is scheduled to be launched on Wednesday in New Delhi, marking an important step towards preparations for the upcoming edition of the annual diaspora convention, according to the officials.

The website will be jointly inaugurated by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Chanakya Hall in Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi. The launch is expected to provide prospective participants with access to registration facilities and essential information about the upcoming event.

The 19th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas will be organised from January 7 to 9 next year in Kolkata, West Bengal, bringing together members of the Indian diaspora and other stakeholders to strengthen their engagement with the country. The convention will be organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with the West Bengal government. The theme for this edition is 'From Roots to Return: Reigniting Diaspora Connect with Bharat', highlighting the importance of reconnecting the Indian diaspora with its roots and deepening its relationship with the country.

The website has been jointly developed by the Government of India and the Government of West Bengal to facilitate participation in the three-day convention. According to the officials, the website will serve as a key platform for individuals interested in attending the event, allowing prospective participants to complete their registration and access relevant details about the programme.

Apart from providing registration facilities, the portal will also disseminate important announcements, updates and other information related to the convention. It will further provide details about the various activities and events scheduled to take place alongside the main Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas celebrations.