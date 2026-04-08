ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar To Visit Mauritius And UAE From April 9

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will visit the Republic of Mauritius on April 9 and 10, 2026, to participate in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference. During the visit, EAM will meet the leadership of Mauritius and review the entire spectrum of bilateral ties.

He will also deliver the keynote address at the 9th Indian Ocean Conference. On the sidelines, EAM is expected to hold discussions with counterparts from other participating nations. The visit underscores India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, Vision MAHASAGAR, and commitment to the Global South.

In the second leg of the visit, EAM will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates from April 11 and 12, 2026. During the visit, Jaishankar will meet the leadership of the UAE to review close cooperation and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal is also set to participate in the Conference in Mauritius. India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the India Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank, and the Government of Mauritius are jointly organising the conference — an annual flagship event held since 2016 that brings together global leaders and experts to deliberate on key regional and global challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).