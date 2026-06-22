ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar Meets Mongolian FM To Review Strategic Partnership Progress

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh on Monday and reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in development projects, capacity building, security and multilateral fora. Jaishankar, who arrived in Ulaanbaatar on the first leg of a two-nation visit that will also take him to South Korea, said he was delighted to meet Batmunkh.

"Our discussions reflected the warmth, strength and promise of our Strategic Partnership. Reviewed the progress in our cooperation in development projects, capacity building, culture, education, security and multilateral fora," he said in a post on X.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities in mining, clean energy and agri processing. "As a third neighbour and a spiritual partner, India stands ready to advance its close and cordial ties with Mongolia," Jaishankar said.