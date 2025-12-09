ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar Meets EU Trade Commissioner

In this image posted on Dec. 8, 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with European Trade & Economic Security Commissioner Maros Sefcovic during a meeting, in New Delhi. ( @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with European Union's Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and deliberated on the proposed free trade agreement between the two sides. Sefcovic is in New Delhi to advance negotiations for the long-awaited India-EU trade deal.

The two sides are looking at sealing the free trade agreement at the India-EU summit to be held in New Delhi next week. "A pleasure to meet European Trade & Economic Security Commissioner @MarosSefcovic in New Delhi today," Jaishankar said on social media. "Confident that the Commissioner and his team will have productive discussions in India," he said.

Sefcovic said he was "pleased" to meet Jaishankar. "Continued, steady engagement on both sides remains essential to reinforce momentum and deliver results from our trade and investment talks -- supporting our overall partnership," he said on 'X'.