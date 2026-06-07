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EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Indonesian Counterpart Sugiono

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono during the 8th Indonesia–India Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, June 7, 2026 ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: India and Indonesia on Sunday explored ways to expand their cooperation in areas of defence, maritime trade, investments, pharmaceuticals and food security as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono for wide-ranging talks. Indonesia is an important partner of India in the Southeast Asian region and overall ties, including in trade and investment between the two sides, have been on an upswing in the last few years Sugiono is currently on a three-day visit to New Delhi.