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EAM Jaishankar Holds Phone Conversation With Russian Counterpart Lavrov

EAM S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ( File/ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, focusing on finding a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Appreciate the telephonic discussion this evening with FM Lavrov of Russia on recent developments," Jaishankar said on social media without sharing details. The Jaishankar-Lavrov phone call came amid renewed efforts by the US to end the conflict.