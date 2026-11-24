EAM Jaishankar Holds Phone Conversation With Russian Counterpart Lavrov
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed recent developments.
By PTI
Published : November 24, 2026 at 7:58 AM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, focusing on finding a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"Appreciate the telephonic discussion this evening with FM Lavrov of Russia on recent developments," Jaishankar said on social media without sharing details. The Jaishankar-Lavrov phone call came amid renewed efforts by the US to end the conflict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9 told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone conversation that India is ready to contribute to all efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Nearly two months back, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Kyiv received separate proposals from India and three other nations for a possible ceasefire.
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