EAM Jaishankar Discusses West Asia Crisis With Indonesian Counterpart
Jaishankar held a series of phone calls with his counterparts from Iran, Russia, Germany, and South Korea this week.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono as New Delhi ramps up diplomatic efforts to navigate the consequences of the West Asia crisis.
Amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US-Israel alliance, Jaishankar held a series of phone calls with his counterparts from Iran, Russia, Germany, and South Korea this week.
"Pleased to talk to FM Sugiono of Indonesia. Exchanged perspectives on the West Asia conflict. Discussed bilateral ties and agreed to hold the Joint Commission meeting at an early date," Jaishankar said on social media. The Indonesian foreign minister described the conversation with Jaishankar as "productive".
"Agreed to enhance our bilateral cooperation in the next Joint Commission Meeting to be convened at the earliest mutually convenient time, and stay closely coordinated on regional and global developments," he said on 'X'. The West Asia crisis has impacted the global energy market.
Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran has virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).
