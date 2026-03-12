ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar Discusses West Asia Crisis With Indonesian Counterpart

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono as New Delhi ramps up diplomatic efforts to navigate the consequences of the West Asia crisis.

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US-Israel alliance, Jaishankar held a series of phone calls with his counterparts from Iran, Russia, Germany, and South Korea this week.

"Pleased to talk to FM Sugiono of Indonesia. Exchanged perspectives on the West Asia conflict. Discussed bilateral ties and agreed to hold the Joint Commission meeting at an early date," Jaishankar said on social media. The Indonesian foreign minister described the conversation with Jaishankar as "productive".