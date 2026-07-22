ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar Conveys To Lavrov India's Concerns Over Safety Of Indian Seafarers

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday conveyed to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov India's concerns over the safety of seafarers in the Black Sea region against the backdrop of the killing of four Indian crew members of a merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine.

The two ministers, during their talks in Manila on the margins of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), also discussed issues relating to trade, investment and energy security.

The Jaishankar-Lavrov talks came a day after India summoned the Russian Charge d'affaires (CDA) and conveyed to him its "grave concerns" and "unequivocal condemnation" of the Russian attack on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel on Sunday that killed 10 people, including four Indian crew members.

Vladimir Ladanov, the Russian CDA, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and he was told that such attacks are "unacceptable" and must be avoided. It was the first instance of the death of Indian seafarers in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "An in-depth review of our bilateral relations with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia," Jaishankar said on social media.