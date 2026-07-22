ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar Calls For Deeper India-ASEAN Cooperation Amid Global Uncertainty

Manila: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday underlined the need for stronger cooperation between India and ASEAN in the face of growing global uncertainty, saying that no country or regional grouping can effectively tackle today's challenges on its own.

Delivering his opening remarks at the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India 2026 in Manila, Jaishankar thanked the Philippines for its warm welcome and acknowledged its role as the country coordinator in further strengthening the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Referring to the conference theme, the External Affairs Minister said, "The chairship team navigating our future together captures the sentiment which many of us feel today. The world is extremely turbulent, and it is increasingly evident that no single nation or even grouping can deal with it on its own."

He urged member states to look ahead and reflect on how greater cooperation could better serve their shared interests while responding to the rapidly changing global environment. Highlighting the challenges confronting the international community, EAM Jaishankar said, "In this era of volatility and disruption, the most visible stress is on supply chains.

Energy, food, and health security can no longer be taken for granted. Because we are all so dependent on maritime trade, that too could become a source of anxiety. Observing international law in that regard is therefore vital. "The External Affairs Minister also noted that 2026 has been designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, describing it as a "timely reminder of what we can do for a more stable and secure future."