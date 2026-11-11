ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Diaspora A Living Bridge Between India And World: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the launch of the official website of the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD), at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, in New Delhi on Nov. 11, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Indian diaspora is not merely connected to India through its past, but it is also an integral part of the country's present and an important stakeholder of its future, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In his address at the launch of the website of the 19th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) to be hosted from January 7-9 in Kolkata, he said the main convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the valedictory session will be graced by President Droupadi Murmu, during which the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman will also be conferred.

Jaishankar also said that the Indian diaspora serves as a "living bridge" between India and the world. The West Bengal government will co-host the event. The website was jointly launched by Jaishankar and the state's Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari at a function here.

The external affairs minister said Kolkata is a city steeped in history, both in the evolution of the country as well as in the spread of the diaspora across the world.

"From here, many set sail for Mauritius and Fiji, and the Caribbean, and carried with them their languages, customs and faiths," he said.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa on January 9 in 1915. Praising the diaspora, Jaishankar said, "The journey of the Indian diaspora is really a remarkable story of courage, of enterprise, of resilience, of achievement."

"From the early generation of Indians who travelled across continents in search of opportunities to the present generation of entrepreneurs, academics, professionals, innovators, and community leaders, this diaspora has made an invaluable contribution to societies and countries they may call home, while maintaining an enduring connection with Bharat," he said.

The Indian diaspora, thereby, serves as a "living bridge" between India and the world, he added. It contributes to global exchange of ideas, knowledge, innovation, culture and enterprise, the external affairs minister said.