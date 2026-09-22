ETV Bharat / bharat

Eagerly Awaiting Induction of LCA Mk-1A Fighter Jet: IAF Vice Chief

New Delhi: In the backdrop of slippage in the delivery schedule for the LCA Mk-1A variant of fighter jet, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, on Tuesday said that engines have been installed on the aircraft and proper and thorough testing is being done before the aircraft gets inducted.

In response to a query at a briefing on the upcoming multilateral air exercise Tarang Shakti, he said the Indian Air Force (IAF) too is “eagerly awaiting the induction of LCA Mk-1A”. The vice chief was asked the status of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A.

“The HAL has clarified that in the beginning, the delay was from the engine side… We could not get enough engines. Now we have got the engines, and installed them on the aircraft. We are doing proper and thorough testing before the aircraft is inducted,” the air marshal said.

“Two or three parts are left to be proven and I think in a month or two, we should be able to overcome that technical issue. Thereafter, the road is clear for the aircraft to be inducted,” he said. However, he did not specify the number of aircraft on which engines have been installed, or the expected timeline of delivery.

The slippage in the delivery schedule of the LCA Mk-1A variant had become a major issue with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, earlier raising the matter publicly. At an event hosted recently by the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in Bengaluru, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged delays in defence technology projects, saying they need to be taken seriously as they can create gaps in crucial defence requirements and lead to cost escalation.