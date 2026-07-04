ETV Bharat / bharat

E20 Undergone Extensive Testing, Meets Stringent Quality Standards: Industry Experts

New Delhi: Allaying concerns over the use of E20 ethanol-blended petrol, industry experts on Saturday said the fuel has undergone extensive scientific testing, meets stringent quality standards and is safe even for vehicles manufactured before the E20 mandate.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, they said India's ethanol blending programme was implemented through a phased and science-based approach involving extensive consultation with automakers, testing agencies and other stakeholders before its nationwide rollout.

Former Engineers India Limited chairman and managing director Vartika Shukla said the E20 programme was the result of years of scientific evaluation rather than a sudden policy decision. "This ethanol blending in petrol has not been done overnight. It is a measured, scientifically driven step-by-step process," she said.

Highlighting its progress, she said India increased ethanol blending in petrol from around 1.5% in 2013-14 to 20% by December 2025, achieving the target five years ahead of schedule.

"The programme was backed by scientific evidence, extensive testing by automotive manufacturers, the ARAI and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and follows global practices adopted by countries including the US, Brazil, Canada and Germany. Ethanol blending also helped lower crude oil imports, reducing India's vulnerability during recent geopolitical disruptions," she added.

E20 fuel contains approximately 80% gasoline, a fossil fuel. As a result, the primary characteristic of the fuel remains fossil fuel-based. The specifications for E20 are well defined and comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specification IS 17021, which was published in 2018, she said.

She said these standards are the outcome of extensive consultations among scientific agencies, experts, and other stakeholders, supported by rigorous testing. "E20 gasoline, which is now available at more than 77,000 retail outlets across the country, uniformly adheres to these specifications," she added.