E20 Undergone Extensive Testing, Meets Stringent Quality Standards: Industry Experts
Allaying concerns, they said the ethanol blending programme was implemented through a phased and science-based approach involving extensive consultation with automakers, testing agencies and stakeholders.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Allaying concerns over the use of E20 ethanol-blended petrol, industry experts on Saturday said the fuel has undergone extensive scientific testing, meets stringent quality standards and is safe even for vehicles manufactured before the E20 mandate.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, they said India's ethanol blending programme was implemented through a phased and science-based approach involving extensive consultation with automakers, testing agencies and other stakeholders before its nationwide rollout.
Former Engineers India Limited chairman and managing director Vartika Shukla said the E20 programme was the result of years of scientific evaluation rather than a sudden policy decision. "This ethanol blending in petrol has not been done overnight. It is a measured, scientifically driven step-by-step process," she said.
Highlighting its progress, she said India increased ethanol blending in petrol from around 1.5% in 2013-14 to 20% by December 2025, achieving the target five years ahead of schedule.
"The programme was backed by scientific evidence, extensive testing by automotive manufacturers, the ARAI and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and follows global practices adopted by countries including the US, Brazil, Canada and Germany. Ethanol blending also helped lower crude oil imports, reducing India's vulnerability during recent geopolitical disruptions," she added.
E20 fuel contains approximately 80% gasoline, a fossil fuel. As a result, the primary characteristic of the fuel remains fossil fuel-based. The specifications for E20 are well defined and comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specification IS 17021, which was published in 2018, she said.
She said these standards are the outcome of extensive consultations among scientific agencies, experts, and other stakeholders, supported by rigorous testing. "E20 gasoline, which is now available at more than 77,000 retail outlets across the country, uniformly adheres to these specifications," she added.
According to Shukla, the fuel complies with Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards and meets other key specifications related to engine performance, including a higher Research Octane Number (RON), as well as prescribed limits for sulfur and water content, ensuring efficient and reliable engine performance.
Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) director Reji Mathai said the studies were done along with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the vehicle manufacturers who understand their vehicles very well, to assess the impact of E20 compared to E10.
"We understand that ethanol as a fuel has a slightly lower calorific value. So the blend also has a slightly lower calorific value. There is a controlled test being done for fuel consumption. When these tests are done in controlled conditions — chamber temperatures maintained and vehicles on rollers — we can precisely understand the impact due to the fuel. We studied various vehicles, selected by OEMs along with us. Some were 10 years old, some around eight years, and some three to four years old. When tested, these vehicles showed a range of around 2 to 6% drop in fuel consumption," he added.
#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: On E20 fuel mileage test, Director, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) Dr Reji Mathai says, " ... the studies were done along with the oems (original equipment manufacturer), the vehicle manufacturers who understand their vehicles very… pic.twitter.com/CWKvzZs5vW— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026
Vikram Gulati, country head and executive vice president (Corporate Affairs and Governance), Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said both vehicles and fuels in India undergo rigorous testing and certification before reaching consumers. "Vehicles that are made available to consumers are extremely well engineered, well designed and have a very immense element of oversight through technically sound testing agencies," he added.
Rahul Bharti, corporate affairs senior executive officer of Maruti Suzuki India, addressed concerns over older vehicles that were originally designed for E10 fuel. "As a manufacturer, we have tested E10 cars on E20 fuel for all parameters, and we have not found anything of concern," he said.
He added that the company had incorporated sufficient safety margins in vehicle design and testing to ensure there would be no issues related to wear and tear, corrosion or component life even when pre-2023 vehicles use E20 fuel.
Hero MotoCorp chief business officer Ashutosh Verma said extensive testing and field data from millions of two-wheelers also support the safety of E20 fuel. "We analyse crores of service data that we have, and there is no incidence whatsoever of any higher damage with vehicles that run on E20 than the vehicles that were running on fuels before E20," he said.
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