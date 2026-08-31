ETV Bharat / bharat

E20 Row: SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Mandatory Disclosure Of Ethanol Content In Petrol At Fuel Stations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the PIL seeking mandatory disclosure of ethanol content in petrol sold at fuel pumps across the country.

A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.B. Varale dismissed the plea filed by advocate Narendra Goswami, while granting him liberty to approach the concerned High Court. The petition, filed by Narendra Kumar Goswami, sought a direction that every fuel invoice should specifically and legibly state the percentage of ethanol in the petrol sold.

"Direct the respondents (Centre and others) to prepare and publish within a stipulated time an official, public, vehicle-wise compatibility database searchable by manufacturer, model, engine type and year of manufacture, indicating the suitability or otherwise of various ethanol blends for each vehicle," the plea said.