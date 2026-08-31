E20 Row: SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Mandatory Disclosure Of Ethanol Content In Petrol At Fuel Stations
SC on Monday refused to entertain the PIL seeking mandatory disclosure of ethanol content in petrol sold at fuel pumps
Published : August 31, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the PIL seeking mandatory disclosure of ethanol content in petrol sold at fuel pumps across the country.
A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.B. Varale dismissed the plea filed by advocate Narendra Goswami, while granting him liberty to approach the concerned High Court. The petition, filed by Narendra Kumar Goswami, sought a direction that every fuel invoice should specifically and legibly state the percentage of ethanol in the petrol sold.
"Direct the respondents (Centre and others) to prepare and publish within a stipulated time an official, public, vehicle-wise compatibility database searchable by manufacturer, model, engine type and year of manufacture, indicating the suitability or otherwise of various ethanol blends for each vehicle," the plea said.
It also sought the constitution of an independent expert committee comprising representatives from the ministries of petroleum and natural gas, road transport and highways, the Bureau of Indian Standards and others, including independent automobile engineers, to examine and submit a public report on real-world vehicle compatibility of E20 across the existing fleet.
The plea called on authorities to formulate and publish, within a time-bound period, a transparent transition framework for legacy and non-compatible vehicles, including consideration of designated availability of lower ethanol petrol wherever technically, economically and logistically feasible, together with a reasoned decision supported by expert material and public consultation.
Also Read: