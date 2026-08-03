ETV Bharat / bharat

E20 Policy 'Lacks Transparency': Activist Tehseen Poonawalla Targets Nitin Gadkari, Demands Price Cuts

New Delhi: Activist Tehseen Poonawalla has intensified his criticism of the BJP-led central government over the E20 fuel policy, describing it as “lacking transparency." He claimed that the policy imposes an additional burden on consumers due to the higher cost of ethanol and demanded that all related documents be made publicly available.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Santu Das, Poonawalla, who has been campaigning against the newly introduced fuel policy, outlined a series of demands relating to the matter.

Poonawalla urged the Centre to make E10 petrol available for all E10-compliant vehicles, which he said constitute nearly 80-90 percent of the vehicles on the country’s roads. He also demanded that E0 (non-ethanol) petrol be available at every fuel station, with a price target of around Rs 90 per liter.

“E0 petrol currently retails between Rs 165 and 170 per litre and should be reduced to Rs 90 per litre and made available at all petrol pumps. We want E20 to be priced at a 20 percent discount compared to E0, to encourage people to choose E20,” he said.

The activist further stated that a solution is needed for vehicles manufactured before 2023 that are E10-compliant but currently affected by the E20 petrol on the roads.

‘Take action against Union Minister Gadkari

Lashing out at Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Poonawalla accused him of a conflict of interest in his promotion of ethanol.

“The Transport Minister should stop talking about ethanol and interfering in ethanol, as there is a conflict of interest. Action should also be taken against him because he has misled the people of India by saying petrol will be available for Rs 15 per liter. He has to be told to stop fooling citizens,” the activist said.