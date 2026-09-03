E20 Petrol Starts Impacting Secondhand Vehicle Market Across India
Concerns about E20 petrol are driving people towards CNG, EVs and well-conditioned diesel vehicles.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The nationwide debate on ethanol-blended or E20 petrol has started having an impact on India’s Rs 4 lakh crore secondhand car market. The impact is being seen on the vehicle types and not the sales volumes.
Sources say that people are reluctant to purchase vehicles manufactured before 2023 that were compatible with E10 petrol. Furthermore, concerns about E20 petrol are driving them towards compressed natural gas (CNG), electric vehicles (EV) and well-conditioned diesel vehicles. Over 60 lakh second-hand vehicles are sold annually, and this figure is expected to rise to 1 crore units by 2030-31.
It is learnt that the used car market is growing rapidly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent to 18 per cent. However, the share of petrol vehicles is declining.
According to an analysis by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the second-hand car market in India has surpassed the new car market. It is estimated to reach Rs 8.21 lakh crore in 2026 while growing at a CAGR of 8.3 per cent between 2026 and 2033 to reach Rs 14.37 lakh crore.
The report says that this growth is being driven by rising expectations among the middle class, the increasing use of digital vehicle platforms and the growing gap between the price of new vehicles and consumer affordability. First-time car buyers are now considering used vehicles a wise choice for personal mobility.
According to Grand View Research (GVR), the United States is the largest used car market in the world. Although China ranks number one in terms of new car sales, when it comes to used car market size, total value, and ecosystem, the US stands at number one. China ranks second, followed by the UK and Japan.
Globally, India's used car market ranks fifth, but due to its rapid growth rate, it is projected to become the third largest by 2030-31.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has pointed out that the total number of passenger vehicles in the country has exceeded six crore units. This has created a large supply base for trade-in vehicles which organized platforms and traditional dealers are increasingly capitalizing on.
The increasing availability of BS-VI vehicles in the used car segment is further strengthening customer confidence through improved quality, reliability and compliance.
According to a Mordor Intelligence report, North India will lead the market with a 32.2 per cent share in 2026 due to the large number of vehicles in Delhi-NCR, a strong resale ecosystem and high demand in urban areas. Meanwhile, East India is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10 per cent, driven by the increasing number of first-time car buyers in West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar.
The report says that SUVs will be the best-selling vehicles in 2026, accounting for approximately 38 per cent of the market. This is attributed to the high seating position, strong road grip, improved safety and the increasing availability of affordable used SUVs in urban and semi-urban markets.
At the same time the demand for EVs and hybrids is projected to grow rapidly through 2026 at a CAGR of 23.6 per cent. This is driven by increased adoption of EVs, improved charging infrastructure, declining battery costs and the increasing availability of affordable used EVs from manufacturers and digital marketplaces.
Further, Spinny's National Used-EV Certification and Maruti True Value's expansion to 500 outlets demonstrate the rapid growth of India's organized used car ecosystem. These initiatives are strengthening the infrastructure for vehicle inspection, certification and after-sales service, thereby increasing buyer confidence and accelerating adoption beyond major metro cities.
While the used car market is growing rapidly, it faces several significant challenges as around 80 per cent of it is still unorganized consisting of local brokers or direct customers. Even with the emergence of organized companies like Cars24, Spinny and CarDekho, local dealers lack a vehicle history or a set valuation criterion.
Additionally, buying a used car presents loan issues. While the interest rate on a new car is typically around 8-9 per cent, that on a used car loan can range from 12-18 per cent or even higher. Furthermore, government policies like BS-VI Phase 2 and E20 fuel have hurt the market for used petrol cars.
According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), consumer hesitation regarding the transition to E20 has driven buyers towards CNG, hybrid, and EV vehicles resulting in a significant shift in fuel consumption. In the used car market, CNG accounts for 24.67 per cent, hybrids for 8.02 per cent and EVs for 7.90 per cent, totaling 40.59 per cent, just 1.09 percentage points lower than petrol's 41.68 per cent share. This gap was 13.21 per cent points a year ago. Sales of petrol cars are expected to decline further in the coming months.
According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)'s review report for 2025 year end, 123 Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) were operational in 21 states and union territories, and 3.58 lakh vehicles had been scrapped by November 2025. As of January 30, 2026, 129 RVSFs were operational in 21 states and union territories and 4,30,306 vehicles were scrapped there.
Local used car dealers in Faridabad disclosed that previously, petrol cars were more in demand but since the E20 mandate, buyers are seeking more information about CNG, diesel and electric options. Before purchasing a petrol car, customers are now asking about the vehicle's manufacturing year, engine condition and E20 compatibility.
Used car dealer Dheeraj explained, “The used car business in Faridabad has grown between January and July 2026, and monthly sales are currently estimated at around 3,000 used cars. Of these, approximately 1,600-1,700 are CNG, diesel and EVs. The remainder are petrol cars. Previously, monthly sales were estimated at around 2,500 cars of which approximately 1,500 were petrol cars.”
Automobile expert Sameer Goyal disclosed that the uncertainty surrounding E20 has certainly prompted customers to consider other options. “However, this doesn't mean that the demand for petrol cars is completely waning. There are still buyers for petrol cars in good condition, with proper mileage and the right model year,” he said.
Sanjeev Kohli, an official with the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) at Chandigarh, said that a total of 15,437 used cars with Chandigarh registration numbers were transferred between January 2026 and July 2026. Similarly, a total of 15,257 used cars underwent a change of ownership between January 2025 and July 2025.
These figures indicate an increase in overall used vehicle sales. However, car dealers reported that since the introduction of ethanol blending, buyers of used petrol vehicles have shifted to diesel and EVs.
Businessman Ramandeep Singh explained, “E20 petrol has led to a 20-30 per cent decrease in petrol vehicle purchases. The primary question people ask is whether blending ethanol will damage the car's engine. They are now preferring diesel vehicles.”
In Gujarat, the share of petrol cars amongst the used ones in March 2025 was 84 per cent which dropped to 70 per cent by March 2026 due to E20 rumors. People have increasingly shifted towards diesel and CNG cars. Most BS6 cars manufactured after April 2020 are E20-compliant. Those manufactured before April 2023 may experience only a slight difference of 3-7 per cent in mileage.
Meanwhile, Nitesh Kumar, manager of a reputed used vehicle dealership, disclosed, “A single outlet used to sell around 40 vehicles per month until last year. However, since the introduction of ethanol-based petrol, sales have been limited to 15-20 vehicles in the past three to four months.”
According to Vikram Hundal, acting president of the Chhattisgarh Automobile Resellers Association (CARA), “The used car market is currently under some pressure. Used car sales declined between January and July 2026 compared to January and July 2025. While 27,985 cars were sold in 2025, only 24,667 vehicles were sold during this period in 2026. This represents a decrease of 3,318 vehicles and a decline of approximately 11.9 per cent.”
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