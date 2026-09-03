ETV Bharat / bharat

E20 Petrol Starts Impacting Secondhand Vehicle Market Across India

Hyderabad: The nationwide debate on ethanol-blended or E20 petrol has started having an impact on India’s Rs 4 lakh crore secondhand car market. The impact is being seen on the vehicle types and not the sales volumes.

Sources say that people are reluctant to purchase vehicles manufactured before 2023 that were compatible with E10 petrol. Furthermore, concerns about E20 petrol are driving them towards compressed natural gas (CNG), electric vehicles (EV) and well-conditioned diesel vehicles. Over 60 lakh second-hand vehicles are sold annually, and this figure is expected to rise to 1 crore units by 2030-31.

It is learnt that the used car market is growing rapidly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent to 18 per cent. However, the share of petrol vehicles is declining.

According to an analysis by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the second-hand car market in India has surpassed the new car market. It is estimated to reach Rs 8.21 lakh crore in 2026 while growing at a CAGR of 8.3 per cent between 2026 and 2033 to reach Rs 14.37 lakh crore.

The report says that this growth is being driven by rising expectations among the middle class, the increasing use of digital vehicle platforms and the growing gap between the price of new vehicles and consumer affordability. First-time car buyers are now considering used vehicles a wise choice for personal mobility.

According to Grand View Research (GVR), the United States is the largest used car market in the world. Although China ranks number one in terms of new car sales, when it comes to used car market size, total value, and ecosystem, the US stands at number one. China ranks second, followed by the UK and Japan.

Globally, India's used car market ranks fifth, but due to its rapid growth rate, it is projected to become the third largest by 2030-31.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has pointed out that the total number of passenger vehicles in the country has exceeded six crore units. This has created a large supply base for trade-in vehicles which organized platforms and traditional dealers are increasingly capitalizing on.

The increasing availability of BS-VI vehicles in the used car segment is further strengthening customer confidence through improved quality, reliability and compliance.

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, North India will lead the market with a 32.2 per cent share in 2026 due to the large number of vehicles in Delhi-NCR, a strong resale ecosystem and high demand in urban areas. Meanwhile, East India is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10 per cent, driven by the increasing number of first-time car buyers in West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar.

The report says that SUVs will be the best-selling vehicles in 2026, accounting for approximately 38 per cent of the market. This is attributed to the high seating position, strong road grip, improved safety and the increasing availability of affordable used SUVs in urban and semi-urban markets.

At the same time the demand for EVs and hybrids is projected to grow rapidly through 2026 at a CAGR of 23.6 per cent. This is driven by increased adoption of EVs, improved charging infrastructure, declining battery costs and the increasing availability of affordable used EVs from manufacturers and digital marketplaces.

Further, Spinny's National Used-EV Certification and Maruti True Value's expansion to 500 outlets demonstrate the rapid growth of India's organized used car ecosystem. These initiatives are strengthening the infrastructure for vehicle inspection, certification and after-sales service, thereby increasing buyer confidence and accelerating adoption beyond major metro cities.