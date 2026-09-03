E20 Petrol Slashed Second-Hand Car Sales By Nearly 50 Percent In Jharkhand? Dealership Makes Startling Claim
The claim comes amid the ongoing debate around the Centre's Ethanol Blending Programme and its alleged impact on fuel efficiency, reports Bhuwan Kishor Jha.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Ranchi: Amid the ongoing debate around the Ethanol blending program and its alleged impact on fuel efficiency of vehicles, sales of second-hand cars in Jharkhand have dropped by around 50 percent, a reputed car dealership owner has said.
Nitesh Kumar, manager of a reputed used-car dealership operating across Jharkhand—including the capital, Ranchi—said that ethanol-blended petrol has significantly impacted second-hand car sales. He noted that while one outlet used to sell around 40 cars per month last year, sales have steadily declined over the past three to four months, dropping to between 15 and 20 cars.
“Customers visiting the dealership often raise various questions, primarily citing concerns about fuel efficiency (mileage) with E-20 petrol. They ask whether the vehicle's engine will function properly and seek this information before deciding to make a purchase,” Kumar said. He said that social media also plays a role, as the constant circulation of messages regarding E-20 has created uncertainty and confusion among customers.
“We try to reassure customers and explain that there won't be any major issues; nevertheless, public interest in purchasing used cars has waned”.
Shift Towards Electric Vehicles Amid Confusion
Rising petrol prices amid the ongoing middle-east conflict have led to an interest in electric vehicles. Ravi Kumar, sales manager at a reputed two-wheeler outlet in Kishorganj, Ranchi, noted a lack of public awareness regarding the benefits of ethanol-blended fuel. According to Kumar, if people were properly informed, the market would remain unaffected; however, the lack of information has left people confused about what E-20 petrol actually is. Consequently, a state of confusion prevails in the market.
A common misconception is that using E-20 petrol will damage the vehicle, prompting people to show interest in electric battery-operated vehicles instead. Kumar said that the first question customers ask is whether a vehicle is E-20 compatible.
“Staff then explain which vehicles can use E-20 fuel and which cannot. Amidst this, buyers are selecting their preferred vehicles with a focus on mileage”.
Mukesh Kumar Nayak, a customer looking to buy a two-wheeler said that battery-operated electric vehicles are suitable for city use, but for journeys exceeding 200 kilometers, a fuel-powered vehicle is better.
“That is why I purchased this one—it is E-20 enabled."
According to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric two-wheeler sales in Jharkhand grew by 1.44 percent compared to last year, though they account for only 4.49 percent of total two-wheeler sales.
Meanwhile, electric three-wheeler sales recorded an 8.51 percent increase, whereas sales of CNG/LPG-powered three-wheelers declined by 8.51 percent as per data. A 2.34 percent drop in sales was also recorded in the electric commercial vehicle category.
According to Govind P. Mewar, Chairman of FADA Jharkhand, while data on used (second-hand) vehicle sales is difficult to obtain, sales of new vehicles have shown a positive trend across almost all categories compared to the previous year.
In July, two-wheeler sales rose by 21.51 percent, climbing from 32,937 to 40,023 units, Mewar said. Similarly, three-wheeler sales increased by 27.18 percent, reaching 3,678 units up from 2,892, he added.
Mewar stated that if the state government were to introduce special incentives for electric vehicles in Jharkhand—similar to those in other states—public interest in them would grow further. Currently, however, the state offers only minor concessions on vehicle registration, he said.
About The Ethanol Blending Programme
The Government of India's ambitious ethanol blended petrol (EBP) programme is not new with a pilot project launched as early as 2001. However, the project was caught in a controversy on June 29 with the BJP-led NDA government's submission in the Supreme Court that 20 percent ethanol blending was “still an experiment”. The apparently contradictory submission in the apex court came weeks after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari signed rules for 100 percent ethanol blending.
Ethanol Blending Programme: A Timeline
- According to government data, the EBP programme was formally announced in 2004 with E5 or 5 percent blending rolled out across several states that year. The policy framework was subsequently notified in the Gazette of India with a target of achieving 5% ethanol blending across 10 States and Union Territories.
- However, blending stayed stuck at around 1.5 percent until 2014, because India simply could not produce enough ethanol from sugarcane alone.
- In May 2018, the National Policy on Biofuels widened the raw material base beyond sugarcane, to maize and surplus grain, and turned ethanol production into a genuine whole of government mission.
- In June 2021, the NITI Aayog released a detailed roadmap after consulting automakers, oil companies and farm experts.
- In August 2021, IOCL, BPCL and HPCL invited private investment to set up Dedicated Ethanol Plants, backed by guaranteed purchase agreements and bank financing.
The Move Towards E20 Blending
As per government data, in 2021, India required around 500 to 600 crore litres of ethanol annually to achieve 10 percent blending. As fresh investments expanded production capacity, annual ethanol availability approached 1,200 crore litres.
With adequate supply in place, advancing to 20 percent blending became a logical and responsible next step.
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