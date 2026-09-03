ETV Bharat / bharat

E20 Petrol Slashed Second-Hand Car Sales By Nearly 50 Percent In Jharkhand? Dealership Makes Startling Claim

Ranchi: Amid the ongoing debate around the Ethanol blending program and its alleged impact on fuel efficiency of vehicles, sales of second-hand cars in Jharkhand have dropped by around 50 percent, a reputed car dealership owner has said.

Nitesh Kumar, manager of a reputed used-car dealership operating across Jharkhand—including the capital, Ranchi—said that ethanol-blended petrol has significantly impacted second-hand car sales. He noted that while one outlet used to sell around 40 cars per month last year, sales have steadily declined over the past three to four months, dropping to between 15 and 20 cars.

Second-hand cars parked at a dealership yard in Ranchi, Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

“Customers visiting the dealership often raise various questions, primarily citing concerns about fuel efficiency (mileage) with E-20 petrol. They ask whether the vehicle's engine will function properly and seek this information before deciding to make a purchase,” Kumar said. He said that social media also plays a role, as the constant circulation of messages regarding E-20 has created uncertainty and confusion among customers.

“We try to reassure customers and explain that there won't be any major issues; nevertheless, public interest in purchasing used cars has waned”.

Shift Towards Electric Vehicles Amid Confusion

Rising petrol prices amid the ongoing middle-east conflict have led to an interest in electric vehicles. Ravi Kumar, sales manager at a reputed two-wheeler outlet in Kishorganj, Ranchi, noted a lack of public awareness regarding the benefits of ethanol-blended fuel. According to Kumar, if people were properly informed, the market would remain unaffected; however, the lack of information has left people confused about what E-20 petrol actually is. Consequently, a state of confusion prevails in the market.

A common misconception is that using E-20 petrol will damage the vehicle, prompting people to show interest in electric battery-operated vehicles instead. Kumar said that the first question customers ask is whether a vehicle is E-20 compatible.

“Staff then explain which vehicles can use E-20 fuel and which cannot. Amidst this, buyers are selecting their preferred vehicles with a focus on mileage”.

Mukesh Kumar Nayak, a customer looking to buy a two-wheeler said that battery-operated electric vehicles are suitable for city use, but for journeys exceeding 200 kilometers, a fuel-powered vehicle is better.

“That is why I purchased this one—it is E-20 enabled."