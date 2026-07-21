ETV Bharat / bharat

E20 May Lower Mileage By 3 To 5% In Some Older Vehicles, No Widespread Engine Damage Found: Govt

New Delhi: E20 petrol may result in a marginal 3-5 per cent reduction in fuel economy in certain older vehicles designed for E10 fuel, while extensive testing and real-world experience have not found any widespread engine damage or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending, the government has informed Parliament.

In written replies in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said fuel efficiency depends on several factors, including driving habits, vehicle maintenance, tyre pressure, wheel alignment and air-conditioning load.

"Any reduction in fuel economy in certain older E10-designed vehicles is generally marginal (around 3-5%)," the government said. It added that E20 provides higher octane, better anti-knock performance, improved combustion characteristics and smoother acceleration.

According to the government, E15+ blended petrol has been in widespread use for over three-and-a-half years and E19-E20 fuel for over two-and-a-half years. More than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars, including older vehicles manufactured before E20 certification, have been operating on these blends without verified evidence of widespread engine failure linked to ethanol blending.