ETV Bharat / bharat

E20 May Cut Mileage By Up To 5 Pc But Offers Cleaner Combustion, Energy Security Benefits: Oil Ministry

New Delhi: Petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol (E20) can reduce fuel economy by 3-5 per cent in some vehicles, the Oil Ministry said on Friday, but argued the impact is outweighed by benefits, including a higher octane rating, superior anti-knock characteristics, faster combustion, better pickup, smoother acceleration, cleaner engine operation, and lower lifecycle carbon emissions.

In a detailed question-and-answer document issued to counter criticism of the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said E20 was a "cleaner, higher-quality and more efficient fuel" than E10 or pure petrol and had been rolled out only after years of scientific testing, consultations with automobile manufacturers and the expansion of domestic ethanol production.

The ministry rejected concerns that the programme had been implemented too quickly, saying India's ethanol blending initiative dates back to pilot projects launched in 2001, with 5 per cent blending introduced in parts of the country by 2006.

While ethanol blending remained around 1.5 per cent until 2014, the government accelerated production after introducing the National Policy on Biofuels in 2018 and expanding feedstocks beyond sugarcane.

India achieved 10 per cent ethanol blending in 2022, ahead of schedule, and reached 20 per cent blending during the 2025-26 ethanol supply year after investments in dedicated ethanol plants, storage and logistics, the ministry said.

Addressing concerns over older vehicles, the ministry said E20 underwent extensive testing covering engine durability, fuel systems, material compatibility, corrosion resistance, drivability and emissions before its nationwide rollout.