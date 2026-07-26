'E20 Janta Party': New X Campaign Calls For 100% Pure Petrol, Greater Consumer Choice
The new X campaign seeks 100 per cent petrol alongside E20 fuel, using satire and social media to advocate greater consumer choice and transparency.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Following the popular ‘Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’ online campaign during the NEET controversy, a new social media movement called the ‘E20 Janata Party’ has emerged, advocating for the availability of 100 per cent pure petrol alongside E20 fuel and increased consumer choice at petrol pumps.
The CJP has cornered the government over the NEET paper leak, forcing Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, while the E20 Janta Party’s primary demand is the availability of 100% pure petrol to citizens.
According to a post on its dedicated X handle, the ‘E20 Janta Party’ describes itself as a consumer rights campaign run by citizens. It says the party advocates for transparency in fuel policy, accurate information, and respect for consumer choice.
As per the description by X, the E20 JANTA PARTY (@E20Party) handle was created in May 2024 and is based in Malaysia. It has been verified since January 2026, indicating that it holds a verified status on the platform.
The account has undergone three username changes, with the most recent change recorded in July 2026, suggesting that its identity has been updated multiple times since its creation. The account is also shown as having been connected via the Malaysia App Store.
The party also demands the discontinuation of subsidies, free fuel, or ethanol-blended petrol. It simply wants customers to have the right to select the petrol that suits their needs.
“Just as people have choices with other products, customers should have the right to choose the type of petrol they buy.”
Highlighting concerns of vehicle owners, the party said that E20 petrol has reduced mileage, led to engine malfunctions, and increased maintenance costs, besides the long-term impact on engines.
Furthermore, they have demanded clear labeling for all fuel types, the public disclosure of data regarding the pros and cons of various fuel blends, and independent research, with publicly released reports, on the impact on engines, mileage, pollution, and maintenance costs.
According to the E20 Janta Party’s social media posts, its approach closely mirrors that of the CJP, using social media, memes, and satire to rally public support.
🚨 STOP EXPERIMENTING ON OUR CARS! INDIA DEMANDS CHOICE OF FUEL!— E20 JANTA PARTY (@E20Party) July 26, 2026
Our vehicles are NOT test machines. We bought them with our hard-earned money after paying taxes years in advance.
We are a middle-class majority country, and fuel efficiency + vehicle performance directly impacts… pic.twitter.com/6wI0vquOCP
The CJP originated in May 2026; while it began as a satirical campaign, it later evolved into a massive movement in Delhi centered on the NEET paper leak issue, drawing participation from students and student organizations across the country.
The E20 Janta Party appears to be adopting the same style. Sharing a post by Abhijit Dipke from May 16, the party wrote, “What would happen if all bike and car owners came together?” Earlier, Abhijit Dipke had written, “What would happen if all cockroaches came together?” Building on this very style, the E20 Janta Party is making efforts to mobilize people.
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