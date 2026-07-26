ETV Bharat / bharat

'E20 Janta Party': New X Campaign Calls For 100% Pure Petrol, Greater Consumer Choice

New Delhi: Following the popular ‘Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’ online campaign during the NEET controversy, a new social media movement called the ‘E20 Janata Party’ has emerged, advocating for the availability of 100 per cent pure petrol alongside E20 fuel and increased consumer choice at petrol pumps.

The CJP has cornered the government over the NEET paper leak, forcing Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, while the E20 Janta Party’s primary demand is the availability of 100% pure petrol to citizens.

According to a post on its dedicated X handle, the ‘E20 Janta Party’ describes itself as a consumer rights campaign run by citizens. It says the party advocates for transparency in fuel policy, accurate information, and respect for consumer choice.

As per the description by X, the E20 JANTA PARTY (@E20Party) handle was created in May 2024 and is based in Malaysia. It has been verified since January 2026, indicating that it holds a verified status on the platform.

Screenshot from 'E20 Janta Party' X handle (X/@E20Party)

The account has undergone three username changes, with the most recent change recorded in July 2026, suggesting that its identity has been updated multiple times since its creation. The account is also shown as having been connected via the Malaysia App Store.