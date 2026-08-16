ETV Bharat / bharat

'Tested, Validated, Ready': Govt Says E20 Alone Not Responsible For Mileage Changes; Driving, Maintenance Also Key Factors

A vehicle is being refueled at a petrol pump after the third hike in petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi on Saturday, May 23, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The government on Saturday said E20 petrol alone cannot be held responsible for changes in vehicle mileage, stressing that real-world fuel economy depends on several factors, including driving habits, traffic conditions, vehicle maintenance, tyre pressure and use of air conditioning.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said E20 has undergone extensive testing and validation, while highlighting multiple factors that determine the mileage delivered by a vehicle.

"Mileage depends on more than fuel alone. Driving habits, traffic, vehicle maintenance, tyre pressure and AC usage all play a role," the ministry said. "E20 has undergone extensive testing and validation, while real-world mileage depends on the overall driving and vehicle conditions," it added.

In another post, the ministry said, "E20 has undergone extensive testing and validation across key vehicle parameters, including engine durability, drivability, startability, material compatibility and corrosion resistance," it said.