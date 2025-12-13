ETV Bharat / bharat

'Dwindling Wildlife Habitat, Improving Conservation Efforts Behind Frequent Animal Attacks'

Dr Gupta said that identifying the particular animal species behind a wildlife attack is a key parameter in the investigation of such cases.

“Along with lions and tigers, leopards are also found in similar numbers in the forests of India. Due to the continuously increasing population of these animals, there are some cases of conflict between animals and humans, but the rate is very low,” he said.

Dr Gupta said in the last few years, wildlife conservation in India has been progressing very successfully, with the number of lions and tigers gradually increasing.

Dr. Sandeep Gupta, scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India(WII) in Uttarakhand's Dehradun made the claim while talking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of a seminar in Gujarat's Junagadh on Saturday.

Once a wildlife attack is reported, Dr Gupta said that they collect the hair samples of the animal at the site of the attack. “The hair sample is sent for morphology and DNA testing to determine the specific animal behind the attack,” he said.

Dr Gupta further said that in cases where the animal has attacked on humans, the possible traces in the undigested human flesh in the gut or remains in the animal's feces are crucial in declaring the animal as “man-eater” and shift it to a confinement like a zoo.

“If new attacks occur in the same area where the first attack took place, the DNA from the first incident is matched with the DNA from the subsequent incidents. This helps determine if the same animal was involved in both attacks, or if other animals were involved”.

Notably, a total of 3,251 persons were killed in attacks by wild animals in the past five years throughout the nation, as per the data of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change released earlier this year.

Wildlife Poaching Cases

Dr. Sandeep Gupta, who has also played a significant role in solving over 5,000 wildlife poaching cases across India, said that the WII Dehradun works to scientifically analyze wildlife atrocities in India and to bring the perpetrators of poaching cases to justice.

These cases involve the hunting of over 200 species of animals, including tigers, lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos, turtles, and crocodiles, as well as some birds and herbivores found in India, such as deer.

Before WII Dehradun, Dr Gupta has worked at Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology on DNA fingerprinting in Hyderabad for four years.