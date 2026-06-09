Duty Over Sentiment: Iranian Engineer Chases Zojila Tunnel Project Deadline Amid Raging US-Iran War Back Home
As war raged back home, Iranian engineer Yousef Es'haghpour Rahimabadi stayed focused on the strategic Zojila tunnel connecting Kashmir and Ladakh.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Zojila (Ladakh): Inside the freezing dark Zojila tunnel, Iranian engineer Yousef Es'haghpour Rahimabadi stands by the 2.5 metre wall of rocks. Even as the West Asia war threatens his family and country back home, the lead authority engineer who supervises the project chose to stay back on the roof of Himalayas to chase the deadline for achieving the breakthrough blast.
On Tuesday, his pursuit reached its defining moment when a controlled blast tore down the 2.5-metre rock wall connecting the two ends of the tunnels in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. At Minimarg, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari pressed the remote button to achieve the breakthrough of the excavation of over 14 kilometers of the longest tunnel set to become an engineering marvel.
Rahimabadi alongside his team of engineers has been working on India’s strategic project over the last five years that has become the world’s highest and longest single-tube bi-directional tunnel at an elevation of 11,600 feet above sea level. The breakthrough marks a milestone towards achieving all-weather connectivity on Srinagar-Leh highway, bypassing the treacherous avalanche-prone Zojila Pass.
The ETV Bharat team travelled in the tunnel from Minimarg in Ladakh and emerged at Baltal in Kashmir. The tunnel is set to reduce a grueling three-hour journey via mountains to a seamless 30-minute drive.
“But that is set to take two more years once the remaining 20 percent remaining work including drainage to contain ingress water, ventilation and lining etc are ready,” Rahimabadi told ETV Bharat.
But behind this gigantic work lies the resilience of engineers like him. As war raged in Iran, Rahimabadi found himself unable to secure passage for his two sons to India.“It is a challenging project, but the role of engineers is to solve the problems," said Rahimabadi. "I missed my family and my two children are there caught in war. They told me they stand with the nation."
Inspired by his family's resolve, the engineer decided he would hold his own ground in the freezing mountains where he acclimatised to brave the minus 30 degrees temperature.
Tunnelling through the fragile, millions of years old Himalayan mountains meant constantly battling severe water ingress, where high-pressure water bursts unexpectedly through fractured rocks. Yet, the project’s meticulous execution yielded a triumph of safety: 11.25 million man-hours were recorded without a single casualty, a rarity in high-altitude infrastructure projects, the engineer added.
With the breakthrough achieved, Rahimabadi is mapping out the next move as he feels the need to focus on his job rather than the raging war back home.
Read More:
- World's Longest Bi-Directional Tunnel At 11,500 Feet: Breakthrough In Zojila Tunnel Achieved; To Provide All-Weather Connectivity Between Kashmir And Ladakh
- Security Heightened As World's Longest Single Bi-directional Zojila Tunnel Marks Breakthrough In Excavation
- Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough: Implications For Defence And Tourism In Kashmir And Ladakh