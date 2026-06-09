ETV Bharat / bharat

Duty Over Sentiment: Iranian Engineer Chases Zojila Tunnel Project Deadline Amid Raging US-Iran War Back Home

Zojila (Ladakh): Inside the freezing dark Zojila tunnel, Iranian engineer Yousef Es'haghpour Rahimabadi stands by the 2.5 metre wall of rocks. Even as the West Asia war threatens his family and country back home, the lead authority engineer who supervises the project chose to stay back on the roof of Himalayas to chase the deadline for achieving the breakthrough blast.

On Tuesday, his pursuit reached its defining moment when a controlled blast tore down the 2.5-metre rock wall connecting the two ends of the tunnels in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. At Minimarg, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari pressed the remote button to achieve the breakthrough of the excavation of over 14 kilometers of the longest tunnel set to become an engineering marvel.

A view of the Zojila tunnel connecting Kashmir and Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

Rahimabadi alongside his team of engineers has been working on India’s strategic project over the last five years that has become the world’s highest and longest single-tube bi-directional tunnel at an elevation of 11,600 feet above sea level. The breakthrough marks a milestone towards achieving all-weather connectivity on Srinagar-Leh highway, bypassing the treacherous avalanche-prone Zojila Pass.

The ETV Bharat team travelled in the tunnel from Minimarg in Ladakh and emerged at Baltal in Kashmir. The tunnel is set to reduce a grueling three-hour journey via mountains to a seamless 30-minute drive.