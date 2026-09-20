ETV Bharat / bharat

DUSU Results: Behind Deepanshu's Record-Breaking Victory Margin

The accident in Satya Niketan, occurring just before the DUSU election, was not merely a local incident; it highlighted the concerns of thousands of DU students living in PGs or rented rooms outside college campuses. In the final days of the campaign, student safety and housing appeared on the agendas of almost all major student organisations. Deepanshu sought to make this issue the central identity of his campaign. He engaged directly with students and linked the housing problem to his political platform.

Following the paying guest (PG) building accident in Satya Niketan on September 6, the question of safe and affordable housing for DU students suddenly took centre stage in the electoral debate. Against this backdrop, Deepanshu aligned his campaign with the issue of student accommodation and the daily struggles faced by students.

Significantly, Deepanshu received the highest number of votes among all the winners across the four central panel posts. While there were several factors behind Deepanshu's victory, the issues of Satya Niketan and student accommodation emerged as the defining features of his campaign.

New Delhi: The most surprising result of the 2026 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election was the outcome for the vice-president post. Amidst a contest featuring candidates from major student organisations, Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen secured victory by garnering 30,615 votes. He defeated ABVP’s Ishu Maurya by a significant margin of 13,705 votes.

The most talked-about aspect of Deepanshu’s campaign was his decision to go among students without wearing slippers. At first glance, this appeared to be an unconventional campaigning style, but underlying it was the critical issue of student accommodation. During the election campaign, Deepanshu emphasised linking students' problems to his personal campaign. This issue became particularly crucial in student-dominated areas like Satya Niketan, where concerns regarding PG safety, rent, and living facilities were already topics of discussion among residents. As a result, his campaign extended beyond mere posters, slogans, and rallies; images of him walking barefoot and his focus on the student housing issue became defining characteristics of his campaign — aspects that remained central to discussions even after the election.

Deepanshu Shokeen (ETV Bharat)

Understanding Deepanshu's political journey is essential to grasping his victory. He was previously associated with the NSUI and had hoped for a ticket; after failing to secure one, he decided to contest as an Independent candidate. His campaign subsequently relied on his personal identity and direct student outreach rather than the backing of an organisation's central panel. This approach was reflected in the results: Deepanshu secured 30,615 votes for the post of vice-president while ABVP’s Ishu Maurya received 16,910 votes and NSUI’s Veer Chathrath got 4,313 votes, giving Deepanshu a lead of 13,705 votes. This margin cannot be attributed solely to votes from Satya Niketan; his victory stemmed from multiple factors, including personal outreach, an established political identity among students, his independent candidacy, and his active engagement with student issues.

However, following the Satya Niketan incident, the housing issue clearly provided his campaign with a distinct and recognisable focal point. The student housing issue was not confined to Deepanshu's campaign alone; the ABVP also prioritised it in its DUSU manifesto. The organisation structured its manifesto around four pillars: “Aawas” (Housing), “Bhagidari” (Participation), “Vishwas” (Trust), and “Parinam” (Results) — with 'Housing' placed at the forefront.

The ABVP had pledged to work towards constructing new hostels, expanding student accommodation facilities, and establishing separate hostels for female students. Emphasis was also placed on the need for safety audits regarding PGs and hostels. The issue of accommodation had become a common theme in the campaigns of various candidates; the distinction lay in the approach — Deepanshu raised the issue as part of his personal campaign and in the context of the Satya Niketan tragedy, whereas the ABVP incorporated it into its official manifesto.

Deepanshu Shokeen (ETV Bharat)

Now, following his victory, Deepanshu faces a crucial test: his performance will be judged on the very issue that defined his campaign identity. Even after the results, he has continued to advocate for student rights and justice for the students who lost their lives in the Satya Niketan incident.

Newly elected DUSU president Yash Dabas has also listed safety audits for college hostels and PGs among his priorities. In the DUSU election results, the ABVP secured three posts — president, secretary and joint secretary — while the vice-president post went to Deepanshu.