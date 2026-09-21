ETV Bharat / bharat

DUSU Polls: Dipke Alleges Money Power, Says Campaigners Travel in Luxury Cars

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that money power drives elections, pointing to the ABVP’s recent Delhi University Students’ Union poll victory and claiming campaigners travel in luxury cars.

The ABVP, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Saturday won three of the four central panel posts of DUSU in the polls that unfolded after recent CJP-led Gen Z protests.

The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) failed to secure any of the four central panel posts, with the ABVP winning the president, secretary, and joint secretary positions.

Asked about the DUSU polls, Dipke told reporters on Sunday evening, ''Money works in elections and nothing else. Those who campaign in DU come in Rolls Royce, which is worth crores of rupees. They come in Audi, BMW. So money works there.''

On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the BJP‑led government was promoting people with ideological affiliations, Dipke echoed similar concerns. ''In Amravati, I saw that Vice Chancellor Kumud Sharma (VC of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha, located near Amravati) comes from the RSS ideology. Since she became VC, FIRs have been registered against more than 50 students," he claimed.

"When students protest for something, an FIR is registered against them. But when ABVP opposes something or locks any gate, no FIR is registered against them. Only Dalit, Adivasi (tribal) students who oppose the ideology are booked. It is a roadmap to make institutions (universities) a shakha of RSS,'' Dipke charged.

The CJP founder further claimed students were losing faith in the education system.

''The Maharashtra Public Service Commission aspirants have been demanding the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar for many days (over allegations of corruption) and are agitating for it. The students have lost faith in the examination system. How can the students keep faith that exams will be conducted transparently until Bhimanwar resigns?'' he asked.